YORK – The race for four positions on the York City Council has heated up as there are now nine candidates running.
Karen Harris filed her candidacy on Wednesday.
She joins a roster that already includes: Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Jeffrey McGregor, Matt Wagner, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop and Jerad Sorgenfrei.
Because the number of candidates is now more than double the number of available positions, this race will be included on the May Primary ballot.
That will also be the case for the race for the position of Henderson Mayor. There are now four candidates running for mayor in Henderson as Wesley Peters filed his candidacy on Wednesday. He joins a roster than already includes: Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet and Don Regier.
Non-incumbent candidates have until the end of the work day on March 2 to file if they want to run for positions that require Primary Election filing deadlines.
Other local races that have this filing deadline and the current candidates are as follows:
• York School Board: Matt Holthe, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley, Nancy Davidson and Xann Linhart.
• Mayor of York: Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
• Both York County Commissioners up for election this year have filed to run again. They are District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin and District 5 Commissioner Jack Sikes. So far, they are unopposed. The county commissioner races are partisan in nature and will be included on the Primary ballot in May regardless of the number of candidates.
• Corbin Tessman’s seat on the Henderson City Council is up for election this year. He has filed to run again and is so far unopposed.
• For the McCool School Board, there are three candidates at this point: Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz and Doug Smith. All three are incumbents and so far they are unopposed.
• For the Heartland School Board, there is currently one candidate: Gary Braun. He is the sole incumbent to file. Sitting board members Paul Brune and Glen Ott did not file to seek reelection.
With the exception of the commissioner races (as stated before), these races will not appear on the Primary ballot unless the number of candidates is more than double the number of available seats. If that is not achieved, these races will automatically move to the General Election in the fall.
Village board candidacies do not have to be filed until summer deadlines, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, candidates can still file now if they choose to do so. And there have been filings for those races. Running for Gresham Village Board are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke and Kimberly Sheehan. Running for Waco Village Board are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Running for Thayer Village Board is David Flick.
If individuals want to file candidacies for local races, they may do so at the county clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
