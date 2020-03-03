YORK – The deadline for candidate filing for races pertaining to the Primary Election arrived at 5 p.m., Monday, March 2, and the local races have been set.
There was a flurry of filings late Friday and on Monday.
For many local races, the number of candidates has to be more than double the number of seats up for election in order to be included on the Primary ballot in May. If that’s not achieved, those races automatically move on to the General Election in November.
Local races that will be included on the Primary ballot in May (because there were so many candidates) are as follows:
• York City Council. There are four seats up for election and nine candidates. The candidates are (in order of filing) Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Jeffrey McGregor, Matt Wagner, Diane Wolfe, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop, Jerad Sorgenfrei and Karen Harris. In this case, as explained by York County Clerk Kelly Turner, Primary Election voters will be asked to vote for four people with the top eight vote-getters moving on to the General Election in November.
• Henderson Mayor. There are four candidates. The candidates are (in order of filing) Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters. Turner said Primary Election voters will be asked to vote for one and the top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election in November.
York County Commissioner races are automatically included on the May ballot because these are partisan races. Both District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin and District 5 Commissioner Jack Sikes are running unopposed.
As stated earlier, there were a number of filings at the end of the intent period, especially in the area of boards of education. While there are a number of candidates for some of these races, they will all move on to the General Election in November. These local races and the candidates are (in order of filing):
• Henderson City Council: Corbin Tessman
• McCool School Board: Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz, Doug Smith and Cassie Hoffman
• York School Board: Matt Holthe, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley, Nancy Davidson, Xann Linhart and Derek Dauel
• York Mayor: Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul
• Heartland School Board: Gary Braun, Lacey Gloystein, Preston Switzer, Tyler Newton, Jen Hiebner and Mark Perez
Village board candidacies do not have to be filed until summer deadlines, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, some candidates have filed. Running for Gresham Village Board are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell and Kimberly Sheehan. Running for Waco Village Board are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Running for Thayer Village Board is David Flick. The filing period for these races continues.
