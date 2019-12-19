YORK – Tehya Wright, 24, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has changed her plea in a case where she was accused of assaulting another inmate.
She was charged with second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
No details about the alleged assault were included with court documents, except the indication that the assault was on a fellow inmate at the York prison.
A plea agreement was reached between the prosecution and the defense, in which Wright pleaded no contest to the original offense and the state will recommend a concurrent sentence (to be served at the same time as her current sentences). The sentencing however remains the discretion of District Judge James Stecker.
Wright is currently serving a three-year sentence for attempted possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation out of Madison County. Her current sentence began last April and her parole eligibility date is next May 25.
Sentencing in this most recent case has been scheduled for early next year.
