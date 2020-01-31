YORK – Tehya Wright, 24, an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, has been sentenced to one additional year in prison for assaulting another inmate.
She was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Her conviction was for second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Wright is currently serving a three-year sentence for attempted possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation out of Madison County. Her current sentence began last April.
Wright’s attorney, Jerry Clinch, told the court his client has been taking many classes and going through extensive programming at the prison. “Being in segregation was her ah ha moment,” Clinch told Judge Stecker.
“Your prior record includes assault by a confined person, attempted delivery, construction of an officer,” Judge Stecker said to Wright. “This is your second offense for this type of behavior. The court also reviewed the circumstances that led up to this fight.”
No information regarding the circumstances was included in court documents.
Judge Stecker sentenced Wright to one year in prison, to be served consecutively with her current sentence.
“It is admirable that you are taking steps to better yourself, but you must cease this type of behavior with other inmates,” Judge Stecker told Wright. “That behavior will not be tolerated.”
