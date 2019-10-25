YORK – Three inmates at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York have entered pleas of not guilty in three separate cases where they are accused of assaulting other inmates.
All three appeared in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.
Tehya Wright, 24, pleaded not guilty to second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.
Wright is currently serving a three-year sentence for attempted possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation out of Madison County.
In an unrelated case, Jennifer Schumacher, 34, also pleaded not guilty to second degree assault. She is also accused of assaulting a fellow inmate. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, she is currently serving a 28-month sentence which began June 24.
Schumacher was convicted of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Adams County and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. She was also convicted of theft by shoplifting, with a value of $0-$500, second offense, in Lancaster County. For that conviction, she was sentenced to four months in prison, to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
And Rachel Church, 27, a former inmate at the prison, pleaded not guilty to the same charge. Court documents indicate that Church allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate shortly before Christmas in 2018.
Information from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services indicates that she was released from prison on May 5 of this year. She was serving a one-year sentence for possession of a stolen firearm in Lancaster County.
She also had an earlier stint in prison, from Jan. 19, 2016, until Sept. 20, 2017. During that period, she served the following sentences: delivery of a controlled substance, 20 months, conviction in Lancaster County; attempted delivery of a controlled substance, eight months, conviction in Lancaster County; and attempted assault by a confined person, 18 months, York County.
Trials were set for all three women early next year.
