YORK – Shannon D. Leimser, 47 (whose address has been listed as York, Lincoln and Henderson) has been sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison after violating the terms of his probation in a methamphetamine possession case.
He was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
In 2018, he was sentenced to three years of probation in a case involving an undercover investigation in York.
In that case, according to court documents, a confidential informant, on two separate occasions, purchased methamphetamine from Leimser while the transactions were recorded and witnessed by investigators. Both buys took place at an apartment in York where Leimser was staying. His arrest was part of a Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) investigation.
Leimser had previously been convicted for crimes related to methamphetamine. In 2015, he was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. In that case, he was found guilty of dealing methamphetamine out of his room at the former Sun Motel at the Henderson interchange. He was released from prison shortly before this case began.
This week, York County Attorney Christopher Johnson told the court Leimser had not only violated the terms of probation, but he also had absconded “long term.”
Leimser’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr, told the court his client had successfully completed parole in the case prior to this one.
“After he was on probation, he went to Michigan due to a sick relative. When he was notified, he came back and turned himself in,” Tarr said. “He took responsibility for his violation of probation. He’s been working – and he was often out of town for work which prevented him from (chemical) testing. He’s willing to accept any condition of continued probation. He’d like another chance on probation.”
“I did abscond, for my step-father, who was ill,” Leimser told Judge Stecker. “I did turn himself in.”
Judge Stecker reviewed Leimser’s prior criminal history as well as violations of probation which included not reporting, testing positive for methamphetamine use and being arrested.
“You are not fit for probation,” Stecker said before announcing the prison sentence, which was to start immediately.
