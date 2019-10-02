YORK – Amanda D. Wyman, 38, of Fremont, has been sentenced to two years of probation after she was caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York.
According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty when he saw during the early morning hours (last February) a vehicle pull up to the stop light on the I-80 eastbound off-ramp in York. The officer said the vehicle proceeded to turn north without the driver using a turn signal.
A traffic stop was initiated and upon making contact with the driver, the officer said he could smell marijuana.
He also noted that the driver was someone he recognized because of prior contacts.
All the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, which included Wyman.
The officer said in his affidavit filed with the court that when Wyman stepped out of the vehicle, he saw a baggie fall out of her pocket. The substance inside the baggie was methamphetamine.
She was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
Part of Wyman’s probation will include three 30-day future stints in jail – if she is found to be compliant with the terms of her probation those jail terms can be waived by the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.