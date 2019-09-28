YORK – Glen Griess, 52, of Columbus, has been sentenced to two years of probation in a case that originally involved theft, three counts of violating a protection order and tampering with a witness.
The theft and tampering charges were Class 4 felonies – those were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. One count of violation of a protection order was also dismissed.
The sentencing this week involved the remaining two counts of violation of a protection order.
According to court documents, the York County Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner said the suspect was Griess and York Police officers knew both the owner and the suspect “from numerous contacts.”
It was reported to the police that the vehicle was westbound on East Third Street in York.
While police were looking for the vehicle, county dispatch received a 911 call from a different person who said Griess was attempting to break into a garage on Poplar Avenue. The person who called said he found Griess in the private garage and when Griess saw him “he became upset, threw a digital scale in the vehicle and said he ‘could have the car and she can have my drugs and hopefully she gets in trouble with them.’”
This situation was during the winter, according to court documents, and police were able to track Griess in the snow to an address on Academy Avenue where the resident said a man described as Griess had tried to enter his home through the back door. This resident said Griess then ran through yards to Cowan Avenue.
“While searching the area, officers had contact (with a person) that lives on West Eighth Street, who said he had contact with a man described as Griess who said he wanted a ride to Aurora,” the affidavit says. “(The resident) said he thought the male was odd and he gave him a ride to the interchange and dropped him off in a truck parking lot.”
When police went to that location, they talked with a truck driver who said a man had just run around the back of his truck and then toward the Yorkshire Motel. According to the court documents, officers found Griess and he was apprehended.
Griess was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, to be served on future dates, which can be waived if he is in compliance with the terms of his probation.
