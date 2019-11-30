YORK – Tiara Savage, 34, of York, has been sentenced to traditional probation in a case that began with 12 charges and ended with two.
Earlier this year, Savage pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and no proof of insurance, a Class 2 misdemeanor. In return for her changes of plea, 10 other charges were dismissed.
This involved two separate cases.
In the first case, she was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, an infraction; possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction; driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor; having no proof of insurance, a misdemeanor; and driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. Those charges were amended to the remaining before-mentioned counts as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, a York Police officer stopped a van on South Lincoln Avenue because it had expired license plates. Court documents say Savage was the driver and she was operating a vehicle on a suspended license. She also had expired registration and an expired insurance card, the officer says in his report. The officer also said he could see a joint in the ashtray, inside the vehicle, and could smell marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer says they found 1.26 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue and marijuana residue; 12 grams of marijuana; two joints; three marijuana pipes; two open containers of alcohol and rolling papers.
In the second case, according to court documents, a search warrant was executed at a house in York by the police department with assistance from the sheriff’s department. They said Savage was living in that residence. During a search of that house, they found in the living room the following: a bag containing 306 grams of marijuana, three digital scales containing marijuana residue, four joint-rolling machines, three packs of Zigzag papers, five pipes containing marijuana, seven pipes containing THC tar, three plastic containers with marijuana residue, three packs of raw marijuana filters, one glass water bong containing marijuana, four metal pipe tips with THC tar, two plastic grinders containing marijuana, one metal grinder containing marijuana, three grams of marijuana in a bag and a torch lighter. They also said in the bedroom they found a methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine, one carbon odor barrier duffel bag with marijuana residue inside and three plastic bags with marijuana residue.
In the second case, Savage was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony; possession of more than one ounce but less than a pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a drug paraphernalia, an infraction; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Those counts were all dismissed as part of the plea agreement reached in the first case.
She was facing the possibility of two years in prison.
“She has counseling set up, she is willing to do whatever is necessary on probation,” said Savage’s attorney, Bruce Stephens, during court proceedings this past week. “It seems to me that in order to get her on the right path, probation is the best way to accomplish that.”
“To your credit, you are employed,” Judge James Stecker said to Savage. “You have prior possession cases and your probation was revoked, you show a high risk to reoffend. You expressed a desire to change your lifestyle, but I haven’t seen much follow-through. I will allow probation, but if you don’t follow through, you will not succeed. You say you want to support your kids, then follow through with treatment.”
As part of her probation, Savage was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail that can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.
