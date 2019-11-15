YORK – Two key city official positions remain vacant and finding the right people to fill those positions is still being pursued.
Those positions are that of fire chief and public works director.
The fire chief position became vacant upon the resignation of Chief Mike Lloyd at the beginning of October. Lloyd became the York Fire Chief on April 3, 2017, and announced his resignation last month as he was pursuing other career opportunities.
Mayor Barry Redfern said Thursday that regarding the fire chief position, “Currently we are in the process of filling a captain position and hiring a firefighter/EMT position. It will most likely be the first of the year when we advertise the fire chief position and go through that hiring process.”
Assistant Fire Chief Tony Bestwick has been fulfilling the duties of that position in the interim.
The position of public works director was vacated last April when Mitch Doht resigned from the position to take another career opportunity. In June, it was announced that the city would start advertising for applicants.
Last June, York City Administrator Joe Frei explained to the council that they would be seeking a civil engineer for that position, adding “we will see what qualifications of applicants we get back. We have to see first and go from there, really play it by ear.”
At that time, Frei said he would like to have seen that process completed by the end of September.
“Yes, we are filling that position with the hope of having that position filled by year-end,” Mayor Refern said. “Applications had been coming in very slow, but we now have some direction to pursue.”
The position of public works director is built into the current fiscal year’s budget.
The duties of public works director have been undertaken, in the interim, by the heads of the street, water and wastewater departments, as well as the city administrator with support from the city’s engineering firms, Mayor Redfern added.
