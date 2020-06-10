YORK — Poverty is more than issues with money or having the latest gadget.
The primary interpretation is: “the state of one who lacks a usual or socially acceptable amount of money or material possessions” (Merriam-Webster dictionary).
Erin Sams, Coordinator York County Health Coalition said the definition of poverty is more far-reaching than the dollars in someone’s purse. “What comes to mind is, typically, not having money,” she said.
Sams facilitates the workshop “Bridges Out of Poverty,” which helps identify and rethink what poverty really is. Being impoverished of necessary life elements, including those physical, emotional, spiritual – a dearth of each of these, and even more, can be applied to poverty. “A key component is how we define poverty,” Sams said. “If you live with a lack of any of these resources, you live in poverty.”
Connie Hubbard is a volunteer at Blue Valley Community Action. She was busy stocking food pantry shelves, and said she usually sees the financially impoverished utilize BVCA’s services. Bridges Out of Poverty, however, has helped her understand that many BVCA clients need help beyond funds. “It opened my mind: ‘This is why this is happening;’ ‘this is why people live this way,’” Hubbard said. She said she’s also seen emotional poverty, as people are homebound due to the coronavirus. “Some people are still not able to be out.”
Community support of those lacking important resources can help build the bridge out of poverty, Sams said. “Bridges Out of Poverty takes into consideration a person’s entire community, and not just how much money they’re bringing in.”
The program consists of up to seven modules, which can be adjusted to different types of groups or timeframes. “The information is accessible to anybody,” Sams said.
Christa Janzen, a Heartland Community School teacher, said that in her profession she has a unique look at how poverty manifests itself. “You think you can tell by how they dress or how they act, but it’s not as it seems.” She said that Bridges Out of Poverty has made her more in-tune to the different types of poverty. Being a teacher has also shown her that financial poverty doesn’t necessarily equate poverty of education or support. “Poverty does not always affect parents’ involvement in schools. It is unfair to keep families in that light,” she said.
Hubbard said that getting to know the people who utilize BVCA and participating in Bridges Out of Poverty has given her new perspective. “When you know their situation and what’s going on in their life I kind of understand a little better.”
Second on the Merriam-Webster’s list of “poverty” definitions is “scarcity, dearth.” Often knowing one another well and being educated about poverty is the key to alleviating it. “Until I worked here [BVCA] I didn’t think too much about it,” Hubbard said. Bridges Out of Poverty has made her think about it even more, she said.
While there are many types of poverty, there is one common thread, Janzen said.
“The most important thing to people in poverty is people.”
