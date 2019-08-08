YORK – The York City Council, department heads and administration are currently in the process of reviewing expenditure details within the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
All the expenditure details, at this point, are simply proposed – as the budget will not be finalized for a few more weeks.
Included in the General Fund budget are allocations to the York Chamber of Commerce and the York County Development Corporation (YCDC). Both allocations, as of right now, are the same as they have been in the past -- $20,000 for the Chamber and $80,000 for YCDC.
For the Aviation Fund, only two new capital expenses are being proposed -- $40,000 for a tractor and $5,000 to replace some fencing.
When it comes to Fire and Ambulance – as well as the Police Department – there is the shared cost of $237,376 that will go to the combined communications center/services with the county. This allocation is split between the two departments.
For the Fire and Ambulance Department itself, there are only expenses that are either based on receiving grants (in order for the purchases to happen, for example, to replace portable and mobile radios). Otherwise, there are no large purchases in the proposed budget.
The Police Fund capital expenditure is for two patrol vehicles and outfitting as needed, with a value of $94,000. Otherwise, there are no new capital expenses. These two cruisers will simply get the department back into its regular vehicle rotation.
Regarding the community center, the only capital expenditure in the new budget, so far, is for resurfacing the gym floor (costing $3,000). There is going to be a budgeted expense for boiler updates – but this will be covered by LB 357 funds.
In the Park Fund, there is a budgeted expense of $3,500 to go toward the Beaver Creek scoreboard – but it is noted that this will happen only if donations or sponsorships for such a project are received. There is a budgeted amount of $10,000 for a restroom at Harrison Park, but this would be covered by LB 357 funds.
For the city auditorium, $20,000 has been listed for “miscellaneous grant purchases,” again depending on the receipt of outside money. While there are many needs at the auditorium – such as the HVAC system, roof, gym floor, bleachers and new windows – those have all been listed as future requested projects.
Capital expenses at the convention center are being proposed as the addition of an event supervisor working 15 hours a week ($10,916), a person doing tear-down work six hours a week ($3,359), HVAC labor and repairs ($15,000), security camera enhancements ($11,500) and exterior water access ($1,250).
There are no capital expenses listed, in the next budget year, for the aquatic center.
The only capital expense proposed for the ballfield complex is $2,500 for an over-seeder.
The only capital expense proposed for the library is $10,000 toward security cameras – but with the notation that this would only happen if half of the amount would be received in grants and/or donations.
The Water Fund, which is a non-tax supported fund, has a preliminary budget with $415,000 in capital expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The listed proposed expenditures are: the continued rebuilding of water mains (with SRF loan), $280,000; Eighth and Ninth Street water mains (with SRF loan), $135,000; a rate study with expense to be split with wastewater department, $12,500; soil compactor, $2,250; chlorine pump treatment system to treat wells, $4,500; software for meter reading (split with wastewater department), $6,750; distribution system projects, $45,000; utility service group maintenance for seven wells, $80,000.
The Wastewater Fund, also a non-tax supported fund, has a preliminary budget with $253,237 in capital expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The listed proposed expenditures are: an annual payment for a jet truck, $76,987; collection system projects, $100,000; equipment storage building, $35,000; power security gate, $8,000; rate study split with water department, $12,500; sweeper attachment for bobcat, $4,000; software for meter reading split with water department, $6,750; a used forklift, $10,000.
The Street Fund has a preliminary budget with $773,450 in capital expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The listed proposed capital expenditures are $48,450 for an annual payment for the street sweeper (third of six); $50,000 for a farm tractor for shredder, to be split with the aviation department; $15,000 for an enclosed trailer; $50,000 to replace a backhoe; $10,000 for a bobcat pavement breaker; and $600,000 for a concrete panel project (that will utilize LB 357 funds and general fund transfers).
The Landfill Fund, a non-tax supported fund, has a preliminary budget with $719,735 in capital expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The proposed capital expenditures are: $89,120 for a final payment on a wheel loader; $141,115 for the third of six payments for trash compactor; $450,000 for a new dozer; $10,000 for rock; $5,000 for concrete; $5,000 for an overhead door; and $19,500 for a grapple bucket for a wheel loader.
