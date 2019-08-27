In a breakthrough announced August 25, President Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated progress relaxing Japanese tariffs on U.S. beef, among other products.
Three principals are at the core of the agreement: agriculture, industrial tariffs, and digital trade.
“In the agriculture area, it will be a major benefit for beef, pork, wheat, dairy products, wine, ethanol and a variety of other products,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “It will lead to substantial reductions in tariffs and non-tariff barriers across the board. And I’ll just give you one example: Japan is, by far, our biggest beef market. We sell over $2 billion worth of beef to Japan. And this allows us to do with lower tariffs and to compete more effectively with people across the board.”
Currently, U.S.-to-Japan beef tariff stands at 38.5%. Should the preliminary plan be agreed upon, tariffs would be lowered in stages to 9 percent over 16-year period. Proposed tariff reduction would put American beef exports on the same plane as agreements under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The Biarritz, France, meeting has local producers optimistic.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. We would be on a level playing field – it’s a big deal,” said McLean Beef’s Chance McClean. McClean is a fourth-generation cattleman at the cattle-feeding operation, located near Benedict.
Japan is Nebraska’s number one international beef customer – along with pork and eggs. In 2017, Nebraska beef headed for Japan accounted for $412.1 million. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement: “Getting this trade deal done and lowering tariffs for our beef and pork is vital for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, as well as our Japanese customers.”
Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.19 million cattle on feed as of August 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Sen. Deb Fischer indicated her support of the proposed changes: “This preliminary deal would bring great opportunities to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and I’m pleased to see President Trump working to fulfill his promises to provide them with more certainty.”
A final agreement – or no – on the proposed changes are expected sometime during the United Nations General Assembly, which begins September 17.
McLean said he is confident the agreement will be approved.
“I think Trump has done a good job with the beef industry. I believe he will come through.”