SEWARD COUNTY – Seward County officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who ran from law enforcement on Sunday.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy responded to a motorist assist in the area of Highway 34 and McKelvie Road.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Department said “once the deputy contacted the driver and sole occupant of the disabled vehicle, the driver identified himself as Matthew A. Williams. Williams was not able to provide identification to the deputy and was continuing to look for it when the deputy returned to the cruiser to verify Williams’ identity. Seward County Communications was able to confirm Williams’ identity and informed the deputy that there is an active misdemeanor warrant for Williams.”
During that time, officials say, Williams fled the scene on foot towards a heavily wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit. Williams has not been located at this time.
Matthew A. Williams, 41 of Seward, is wanted for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer, and fail to appear when on bail.
Officials say there is no immediate threat to public.
If anyone has any information regarding Williams, they are asked to contact the Seward County Sheriff’s Department on their non-emergency line at 402-643-4578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.