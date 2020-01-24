YORK – A public hearing will be held next Tuesday regarding the status of the county surveyor.
The purpose will be to determine if the position should continue to be an elected position.
In the past, the surveyor was an appointed position.
That changed during the last election cycle (in 2018) when the current county surveyor, Rex Heiden, ran for election, was included on the ballot and was voted in as a regular county official.
While the change created little difference in the way the business of that position was conducted, it did create the need for an office for the surveyor to be located in the courthouse.
The county commissioners will hold the hearing at 9 a.m., in the new commissioner chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.
This will be part of the regularly scheduled county board meeting.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• The county board committee assignments will be considered. Each commissioner is a member of different committees and on boards for outside entities. This is done on a regular basis.
• The commissioners will discuss and act on a resolution for a hazard mitigation plan with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District.
• The board is planning to go into executive session to discuss matters related to road personnel.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
