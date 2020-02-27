YORK – The public is reminded they are invited to attend an open house that will showcase the new addition to the courthouse, as well as the renovations that have taken place.
The open house will be held Saturday, March 7, between 9 and 11 a.m.
Conducting the tours will be county commissioners, sheriff’s department and staff from the emergency communications center.
Because the communications center and the sheriff’s department are secured areas, this will be a rare opportunity for the general public to see those specific areas.
The project began more than a year ago, after an interlocal agreement was signed between the city and the county to combine their 911 emergency dispatch services.
The project, which cost about $2 million to construct, includes a large two-story addition, renovations and the extensive installation of technological infrastructure.
The county commissioners’ meeting room is now located in what used to be the sheriff’s squad room (the place where the deputies have their work stations/meeting/common area). The entrance to the commissioners’ chambers is located just north of the county clerk’s office.
The sheriff’s squad room is now located in the area where the emergency dispatch area once was.
The sheriff and sheriff lieutenant offices are located on the north side of the sheriff’s department.
Moving into the north addition, there is a main lobby area (facing east) for those visiting the sheriff’s department. The lobby is secured – but they can talk with staff behind a bullet proof window and eventually it will be an after-hours lobby with telephone communications that will go directly to the call center in the event of an emergency.
The entrance leading to the corrections window (at the jail) is still through the same entrance as it was before, on the east side of the building (facing north).
Inside the new addition there is a break room for staff, because they cannot leave during their shifts. There is also a space for them to sleep in case they have to stay after and/or between their shifts due to bad weather or emergency situations.
Moving into the communications hub itself – there are four stations. Each station has six monitors.
The technological advancements are evident – which was much needed. The sheriff’s previous equipment and systems were 20-plus years old and the city’s was even older.
During the tour, members of the public will be able to ask questions and actually see all the work that has been done over the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.