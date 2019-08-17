YORK – Dozens of agricultural producers, numbering about 80, attended the regular board meeting of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) on Thursday night, asking that a time be included for public testimony at an event planned for next Monday regarding possible changes to regulations pertaining to fertilizer application.
After the board heard the producers’ requests, it was determined that the event would be slightly amended.
The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on proposed changes to District Rule 5 – Ground Water Management Area Rules and Regulations. Some changes being proposed will apply to the entire district, while others will apply to only areas with high groundwater contamination levels. Members of the public will have the opportunity to learn more about these proposed changes and their effects, as well as address members of the board of the NRD about their concerns or support.
The proposed changes would stipulate that an approved nitrification inhibitor must be applied at the manufacturer’s recommended rate with pre-plant nitrogen fertilizer in the following situations: The application of anhydrous ammonia prior to March 1; the application of all nitrogen fertilizers other than anhydrous ammonia after February 29. In addition to these requirements, in Phase II and Phase III areas pre-plant application of nitrogen fertilizer shall not exceed 120 pounds per acre. The remaining nitrogen fertilizer may be applied post plant. Prior to applying nitrogen fertilizer, but no later than April 1 of each year, each operator in the management area will be required to report information regarding the use of best management practices.
A complete copy of Rule 5 and the proposed changes are available at the district office and at the district website www.upperbigblue.org/publichearing.
Some argue the regulation changes will infringe upon the rights of farmers to run their business in the most economically sound way. Others say the proposed changes don’t go far enough to address nitrate contamination issues in the Upper Big Blue footprint which extends through Adams, Butler, Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Polk, Saline, Seward and York Counties.
The NRD issued a press release Friday which said the following:
“Due to concern from area agriculture producers about the format of the public hearing and information open house to be held on Monday, August 19, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District has amended the event slightly and added a follow-up meeting.
“The event on the 19th will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer the opportunity for all to come to learn more about the nitrate contamination issue and proposed changes to regulations. The board, NRD staff and experts from other agencies will be available to present data on contamination issues in the nine-county region of the district as well as actions that may reduce the level of nitrate in the groundwater.
“A stenographer will be present to record testimony from the public starting at 7 p.m. in a separate room. Testimony may be given orally or in writing and will enter the public record. Comments may also be submitted on the NRD website at www.upperbigblue.org/contact. The purpose of the collected testimony is for board members to hear the input of their constituents ahead of a decision about the proposed changes. Comments may be submitted for consideration for ten days after the event.
“The alteration to the public hearing format is that board members will now be present in the testimony room starting at 8:15 to hear testimony directly, though they will be unable to respond to questions or comments during this time.
“A follow-up board meeting will be held on September 10 at 7:00 p.m. at a location yet to be announced. This meeting will be open to the public and will be a time for the board to answer additional questions and respond to the concerns of their constituents.”