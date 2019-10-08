YORK COUNTY — Law enforcement officials from several agencies worked together to take a suspect into custody following a pursuit that crossed several counties Monday evening.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., the Sutton Police Department received a report that a stolen straight truck was in the area. Officers located the truck and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Officers initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle on various county roads, east into Fillmore County, and eventually north into York County.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the sheriff’s offices of Clay, Fillmore and York Counties assisted at various times throughout the pursuit, which lasted for 56 miles.
The truck then crashed into the ditch near Z road between 18th and 19th roads on the York/Hamilton county line. The driver fled on foot into a cornfield.
Personnel from many agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, searched the area and were able to locate the suspect hiding in a culvert in the early morning hours Tuesday. Troopers were able to identify the suspect at the scene using the mobile AFIS fingerprint device, the patrol said.
The driver, Scott Rector, 49, of Omaha, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and possession of stolen property. He was lodged in York County Jail.
