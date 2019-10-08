YORK – There was hope that the quiet zone project in York would be completed by Thanksgiving . . . but that might not happen after all.
This past week, York City Administrator Joe Frei said legal counsel from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad “couldn’t find any historic easements with the city at those crossings” which are being modified in order for a quiet zone to exist.
“So we have a snafu,” Frei said.
He said that for whatever reason, the railroad is not recognizing easements and a special meeting may have to be held.
“The construction team will continue their work,” Frei said.
Mayor Barry Redfern said the consulting team for the project will be looking into this latest issue.
If this new issue detains the progress of the city’s quiet zone project, it wouldn’t be the first time it was delayed. This project has been pursued for many years.
It was early 2008 when the city commissioned Kirkham Michael to do a feasibility study on what it might require to have an established quiet zone. The engineering company evaluated the four at-grade crossings.
In December, 2008, the York News-Times conducted a survey of readers as to whether a quiet zone should be established. Overwhelmingly, the majority of readers said they were in favor of modifications at the crossings – and paying for those modifications – in order to squelch the train noise.
Several years later, the crossings at Delaware Avenue and North Blackburn Avenue/19th Street were modified. Federal funding helped pay for those projects due to the street modifications that were required.
Modifications still needed to be made at the Division Avenue and East 25th Street crossings – to be paid for with funds from the special ½ percent sales tax that was enacted by voters (also known as LB357 funds).
But all progress halted in 2015, as the city waited to hear from railroad officials regarding their requirements and whatever agreements had to be made. That process lingered on.
In July, 2017, the council agreed to spend an extra $250,000 for the installation of fully-automated arms at the crossing on East 25th Street (the furthermost eastern crossing in the proposed zone), rather than just installing directional horns. By doing so, officials said the liability issues for the city would be minimized. It was also stressed that the modifications would still accommodate the widths of combines and other farming equipment – which was a big concern for council members, seeing how those types of vehicles move through that crossing on a regular basis.
In June of this year, the city council accepted a $489,330.35 bid from MTZ Construction of Lincoln for the last phase of work to complete the quiet zone project.
Work remains underway . . . whether it is done by Thanksgiving or not remains to be seen.
