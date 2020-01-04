YORK – A resolution declaring a quiet zone in York at the four at-grade crossings has been signed by the York City Council which makes it official (on the city’s end) that all modifications have been made in order to demand no more train horns.
The resolution was presented to the council Thursday night, which says: “It is hereby resolved that the City of York shall issue a Notice of Quiet Zone Establishment to authorize the city officials to provide formal notice that a quiet zone is being established for the following public at-grade crossings: 25th Street, Delaware Avenue, 19th Street and North Division Avenue.”
“This has been a long time coming,” York City Administrator Joe Frei told the city council. “Hopefully, this (the end of train horns) will happen at the end of the month. We will notify the railroad and the state and then they have 21 days to comment, ask for changes, etc.”
“Our work is done, correct?” asked Mayor Barry Redfern.
Frei said yes, the city’s work is done on the quiet zone project.
“This discussion began in 2007, so it’s been a long road,” Mayor Redfern said, noting the talks started that year with the first action in the next year.
It was early 2008 when the city commissioned Kirkham Michael to do a feasibility study on what it might require to have an established quiet zone. The engineering company evaluated the four at-grade crossings.
In December, 2008, the York News-Times conducted a survey of readers as to whether a quiet zone should be established. Overwhelmingly, the majority of readers said they were in favor of modifications at the crossings – and paying for those modifications – in order to stop the train noise.
Several years later, the crossings at Delaware Avenue and North Blackburn Avenue/19th Street were modified. Federal funding helped pay for those projects due to the required street modifications.
Modifications still needed to be made at the Division Avenue and East 25th Street crossings – to be paid for with funds from the special ½ percent sales tax that was enacted by voters (also known as LB357 funds).
But all progress halted in 2015, as the city waited to hear from railroad officials regarding their requirements and whatever agreements had to be made. That process lingered on.
In July, 2017, the council agreed to spend an extra $250,000 for the installation of fully-automated arms at the crossing on East 25th Street (the furthermost eastern crossing in the proposed zone), rather than just installing directional horns. By doing so, officials said the liability issues for the city would be minimized. It was also stressed that the modifications would still accommodate the widths of combines and other farming equipment – which was a big concern for council members, seeing how those types of vehicles move through that crossing on a regular basis.
In June of this year, the city council accepted a $489,330.35 bid from MTZ Construction of Lincoln for the last phase of work to complete the quiet zone project.
Construction began but it was further delayed when railroad officials said the city had no formal easements at crossings although it had been presumed as much for more than 100 years. The easement issue was eventually solved, with the city paying for easements.
In the last few months, modifications were made at the 25th Street and Division Avenue crossings to complete the city’s requirements.
The last portion of the project is being financed by the funds generated by the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax, which was created specifically for this project (and others as well).
Cost wise, there have been phases of work and expenditures over the course of time. The original quiet zone study – to determine if such a project could even take place – cost $24,200. The realignment of 19th Street and the crossing modifications at Blackburn and Delaware cost $829,014 – but because that was a federal aid project, the city’s responsibility was approximately 20 percent ($165,802). The cost of the second phase of construction on East 25th Street and Division was $860,000 (which included paving). The railroad charged the city an extra $5,500 for easements at the crossings and an extra $2,000 for administrative fees. And engineering fees for the second phase came to $50,000.
That brings the city’s approximate total cost (over the course of 11 years) to $1,107,502.
When it came time Thursday night for the council’s vote, all council members said yes to the city’s final sign-off – with Councilman Ron Mogul stating his vote as “absolutely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.