YORK – A resolution -- one that is decades in the making -- is scheduled for approval by the city council and the mayor’s signature that will formally establish a quiet zone in York.
The resolution will be presented on Thursday night, during the council’s regular meeting.
The resolution says it will be “hereby resolved that the City of York shall issue a Notice of Quiet Zone Establishment to authorize the city officials to provide formal notice that a quiet zone is being established for the following public at-grade crossings: 25th Street, Delaware Avenue, 19th Street and North Division Avenue.”
Once it is signed, the city administrator will issue the notice and the mayor will be authorized to issue a formal statement to certify the information in the notice.
This will be the city’s first resolution signed in the new year.
Once all the necessary documents are signed, submitted and through the final process, the railroad will be required to no longer blow train horns through those crossings.
And the quiet zone project will be a reality.
This project, for which the process started many years ago, was delayed for nearly two years in order for railroad officials to review engineering plans. It was then further delayed when the railroad said the city had no formal easements at crossings although it had been presumed as much for more than 100 years.
In the last few months, modifications were made at the 25th Street and Division Avenue crossings to complete the city’s requirements. The other two crossings were modified a number of years ago.
The last portion of the project is being finances by the funds generated by the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax, which was created specifically for this project (and others as well).
