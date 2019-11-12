YORK – A few months ago, there was hope that the city’s quiet zone work would be completely done by Thanksgiving.
Contractors were doing their work at remaining crossings and all was moving full steam ahead.
Then the railroad contacted city officials, saying they discovered historically assumed easements at those crossings actually didn’t exist.
For more than 100 years, the city has been using those crossings and doing street work there.
But because the documents could not be found, the railroad said easements needed to be created, documents needed to be signed and easement payment by the city needed to take place . . . in order for the city’s contractors to continue their work on the quiet zone project.
During a special meeting on Oct. 25, the city council agreed to pay the railroad $5,000 plus a $2,000 administrative/processing fee to establish those historic easements.
This was the only way to get the more-than-a-decade-long quiet zone project completed.
But now, weeks later, it’s been nothing but quiet . . . when it comes to establishing the quiet zone.
“We haven’t heard back from the railroad yet,” York City Administrator Joe Frei told the city council this past week when they met in regular session.
“We don’t have permission yet to be on their land (to do the quiet zone work),” Frei said. “Now, we are again, just waiting. That’s all I can tell you. Everyone (the contractor) is doing the best they can, but the project is coming to a standstill. The railroad has their own time and we are on their time.”
It should be noted that it took more than two years for the railroad to review and approve the engineering plans for the work to complete the quiet zone.
This last leg of the quiet zone project is being paid for with funds generated by the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax, which was created for projects such as this.
