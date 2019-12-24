YORK – The first day without train horns is nearing.
York City Administrator Joe Frei announced to the city council that the quiet zone work is nearly done and a true quiet zone in the City of York is likely – hopefully – only a month away.
During his administrator’s report, Frei told the council members, “you are really going to like this,” and proceeded to say a walk-through had been conducted regarding the modifications at the different crossings.
“There are still a couple of minor things to do,” Frei said. “At the next council meeting, we will have a resolution before you, with the railroad and the department of transportation, and if there are no major changes, the railroad will be required to stop blowing horns hopefully by the end of January.”
Earlier this year, there had been hope that the long-awaited quiet zone project would be completed by Thanksgiving as contractors were moving full steam ahead on the two crossings that still needed to be modified. That was slowed down when railroad officials told the city they discovered historically assumed easements at those crossings didn’t exist. Even though the city had been using those crossings and doing street work there for more than 100 years, the project was halted as easements had to be created, documents needed to be signed and the city needed to make an easement payment.
The easement payment was $5,000 plus a $2,000 administrative, processing fee.
This delay came after a more-than-two-year period in which the railroad reviewed the engineering plans for the project.
This last portion of the project is being paid for with funds generated by the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax, which was created specifically for this project (and others as well).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.