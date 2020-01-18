YORK – For those who are thinking about quitting tobacco, there will be an opportunity to learn all that’s available to help them.
The classes are free, according to the Four Corners Health Department.
The classes will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at noon and at 5:15 p.m., at York General, Medical Office Building, lower level.
To register, contact the Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573, or at angeld@fourcorners.ne.gov.
