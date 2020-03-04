YORK – There are several people seeking to fill the Subdistrict 7 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, according to filings with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
This seat had been filled by Ken Kunze of York. Kunze decided not to seek reelection this year.
Candidates for that seat are (in order of filing): Robert Cooper of York, Sheila Hubbard of York, Wayne Williams of Central City and James Mestl of Henderson.
Also according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, there are a number of people seeking seats on the board of directors for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District. They are as follows:
Subdistrict 1: Roger Houdersheldt of Shelby
Subdistrict 2: Jeffrey Bohaty of Seward
Subdistrict 3: Richard Bohaty of Seward
Subdistrict 4: Lynn Yates of Geneva and Stan Boehr of Henderson
Subdistrict 5: Merlin Volkmer of Shickley, Neal Hoff of Hastings and Kendall Siebert of Henderson
Subdistrict 6: John Miller of Aurora
Subdistrict 7: Rodney Grotz of York
Subdistrict 8: Paul Bethune of York
Another race with local candidates filing with the secretary of state’s office is that for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors District 1. Candidates are Chuck Byers of McCool Junction and Jeanne Stec of Crete.
