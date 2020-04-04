YORK — The windows of York General’s the Hearthstone have letting in some extra sunshine in darker times.
From day care kids to a pair of exotic donkeys, the perimeter of the Hearthstone has hosted visitors to entertain residents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents aren’t to leave, and only essential personnel can come into the nursing home.
“It’s definitely very much a change for them,” said Sue Parde, Activities Director at the Hearthstone. “Our residents are used to having fun activities and socializing.”
While residents aren’t entirely cut off from friends and family, most of the time they stay in their own room. “If you were confined to your room all the time it would be depressing,” Parde said. Employees have been going the extra mile to cheer up residents, but Parde said scheduled activities are important. “It’s always good to have something to look forward to. Because we can’t have entertainment come in, we do anything we can outside the windows.”
Outdoor entertainment so far has included day care kids parading the perimeter, as well as a visit from a pair of rare, exotic white donkeys. The donkeys’ owners, Clark and Fran Reinert, have brought their beautiful beasts to the nursing home before. Clark said this appearance was different, as residents couldn’t touch the donkeys, but still significant.
“All of the nursing home are looking for things to make their clients occupied and content,” Reinert said. “Some of them were pretty excited about it.”
There were plenty of smiles as the Reinerts waved greetings to residents looking from behind the glass, and told them about their special donkeys. In addition to the donkeys’ appearance, there are other outdoor plans. “We have kids coming do draw on the sidewalk with chalk,” Parde said. While the residents might not be able to see the sidewalks, she said watching the kids is what really matters to them. The Easter Bunny and friends are also supposed to stop by soon.
Parde said that communicating electronically has been a big help, but that is one piece of the puzzle. “It is nice for them to have something scheduled.” She added anyone is welcome to share a little sunshine through paned glass – just contact Parde at the Hearthstone at 402-363-0224.
The Reinerts came to give some sunshine, but received some, too. “Share what you have with others who can’t go anywhere,” Reinert said, adding: “If we were asked we’d definitely do it again.”
