YORK — The Read Southall Band, this year’s featured group for Friday night, Aug. 2 at the York County Fair, will bring a distinct Okie flavor with them to tall corn country.
Born and raised in the heart of Oklahoma, Southall brings a unique sound to country music. Smart money says this is an up-and-comer on the brink of making it big.
Growing up tuned in to everything from Hank Williams to Johnny Paycheck nourished Southall’s passion for the soulful stories behind country music.
Then a young artist, Southall used those influences and others to shape his own sound.
From beginnings with choirs and local bands as a kid, at age 22 Southall began performing as a solo artist and soon had a dedicated following for his unique music.
As he continued to grow into his art Southall began writing to express personal experiences.
“I really enjoy writing music simply because I believe I can connect with people,” he says. “Words can’t describe the high you feel when someone says your music has gotten them through something. That alone is a greater honor than any dollar compensation.”
Southall wrote, recorded and independently released his first album entitled “Six String Sorrow,” in 2015. The album “Borrowed Time” featuring Southall and his band is more recent.
With overdriven guitars and heavy drums, the Read Southall Band will also deliver a rock and roll experience to its York audience.
In addition to Southall on rhythm guitar and vocals the band includes: John Tyler Perry (lead guitar, vocals), Reid Barber (drums) and Jeremee Knipp (bass).