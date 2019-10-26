The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I read there was a report presented to the council last week about the city auditorium and the physical needs of the building. Thank you for putting that in the paper. I’m curious as to what the council will do with the information and if all this work is done to the building, how much life will that give the facility? And is the idea of getting the auditorium on the national registry still in progress?
A: The council was given that information – which includes that the roof, windows and heating/air conditioning units have to be replaced.
Some of the blowers and duct work actually are original and date back to the 1940s, according to consultants.
The entire roof needs to be torn off, down to the original deck, and replaced – the consultants said.
If all the work is done, the council was told, that would ensure longevity of the building by more than 25 years.
Mayor Barry Redfern said he appreciated all the community responses to the recent survey that was conducted. “There weren’t very many people who said they don’t want us to pursue doing things with this building. We need to know the facts and figure out how to pay for it.”
The next step in this process would be to go out for bids. This will provide a tighter view of what exactly this project might cost.
And yes, the effort of getting the building placed on the registry of historic places is still underway and in the preliminary stages. But this is and will be pursued.
Q: What good is the economic impact study, regarding the value of the parks and recreational facilities in York to the local economy? Will those findings be worth anything more than just to make us feel warm and fuzzy?
A: The findings of the economic impact study regarding the city’s recreational facilities will be of great value when pursuing finances for improvements.
As explained by Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director, to the city council: “The report is awesome and I can use these figures when pursuing grants, as an example. I can use actual facts when I go out to get funding to improve our parks and recreational offerings and facilities.”
Folts said further, “Currently the department doesn’t seek grants due to the lack of demographics of the facility users. Now the department has an official study that allows us to see how York Parks and Rec impacts the city, community and visitors. This will allow us to apply for funding for improvement such as, shade for the Complex, family slide for the Family Aquatic Center, playground equipment at the parks, and facility improvements at the Community Center.”
Q: On the front page of the Oct. 10 YNT, there was an article about the VicToRy system for the county treasurer’s work with motor vehicle registrations. What is VicToRy an acronym for? With this new system, will I still be able to pick a license plate number for a new registration from the list of available numbers? Will I still keep my same license plate number when the new plates come out in 2023?
A: York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo said, “Our old MV system was called VTR (Vehicle, Title, Registration) when they were thinking of a name for the new system, the state wanted to incorporate the old with the new so they named it VicToRy and it is always spelled with capital VTR in the word “VicToRy.”
“The plates that the customer currently has are the plates that they will keep until 2023, which will be a new plate year; the only exception to this is if their plate is lost, stolen or damaged. The state doesn’t allow us to order a new set, we can only do that for specialty plates,” Scavo explained. “The State of Nebraska has a new plate year every six years – the last series started in 2017. In the past, in a new plate year, we have been able to reserve the customer’s current plate number as long as their registration is current. I have not heard that we won’t be able to do this in future plate years. We often hear rumblings of the entire state going to the alpha numeric system that is used in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, but as far as I know at this time in 2023 we will continue with our current 17 on our plates. As far as lists go, one of the ‘features’ of VicToRy is that we don’t rely on paper, so as far as a printable list to select your plate from, we are trying to maintain a listing, but sometimes things don’t get marked off – we will always try to have a list!”
Q: In 2007 I received a Hallmark ornament. It is a Cessna 195 - Sky’s the Limit-Series #11. The box was signed by Craig Baer. What is the connection between the ornament and Mr. Baer?
A: We don’t know. We found a ton of information about the Sky’s The Limit Series of Hallmark ornaments – but not about Mr. Baer. He was not the designer or the ornament and we couldn’t find any sort of significant connection between Hallmark and Mr. Baer.
Q: Maybe you already told us but I missed it. How much junk did the city collect on the day they waived landfill and dumpster fees for residents? And are they going to do that again next year?
A: As said in an earlier article, Tom Mommens (landfill manager) reported that all totaled, nearly 150 tons of materials were collected. This includes the following:
• Curb side pickup (service provided by city employees) brought in 16.55 tons.
• The roll-off dumpsters (14 total loads) brought in 28.69 tons.
• Appliances and scrap metal yielded 2.09 tons.
• Tree and yard waste – 3.26 tons
• Construction and demolition materials – 6.18 tons
• Landfill items in general – 91.44 tons
• Total: 148.21 tons
• Also approximately 200 gallons of oil
City officials, workers and volunteers who were involved in the effort are going to be having a post-event meeting to discuss how things went and talk about the possibilities of doing this again next year.
