The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Has the York city auditorium been placed on the register of historic places?
A: There is currently an effort underway to see how to make that happen as that could open up doors of opportunity toward making necessary repairs for the building.
Q: Did county officials end up sending a letter to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad asking them to please fix the crossing in the west side of Bradshaw because it’s been fixed! Thank the Lord! Anyway, I wondered if they sent that letter, if that’s what happened.
A: The York County Commissioners asked York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim to send the BNSF Railroad a letter, making that very request as a Bradshaw constituent had been making that request.
Keim prepared the letter but it wasn’t sent – because it was brought to his attention that railroad personnel had recently shown up at the crossing and fixed everything, before the letter could be sent and received.
“Last week, they fixed it and it is now one of the best crossings in York County,” Keim told the commissioners during their last meeting. “So either I won’t send a letter or I will send a letter saying thank you to them for fixing it.”
Their intent to send the letter had already been published but the letter had not yet been sent when the crossing was fixed.
Q: Did the City of York ever file that eminent domain issue with the court system?
A: No. Eminent domain was not filed by the city, although the council authorized the administration to move forward if necessary.
This pertained to two small pieces of property needed for right-of-way purposes to extend a street and city services in the northeast part of the city.
Because negotiations with the landowner were successful, the purchase of the land is moving forward and eminent domain is not necessary.
Q: Where did all the pigeons go that used to live in the underpass in York?
A: In the summer of 2014, the city repainted the Lincoln Avenue underpass and made other improvements – including pigeon proofing.
The otherwise roosting areas were blocked off, to make sure pigeons wouldn’t feel so at home.
They left and haven’t come back.
Q: I read a while back that there was a comment at a city council meeting about a city-wide clean up day where there would be free or reduced charges at the landfill. Do we know the particulars about what that will all entail and when it will be?
A: The city’s fall clean-up day will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On that day, materials can be deposited at the landfill for free, as it is being sponsored by the City of York and the Blue River Area Board of Realtors.
This will apply to York County residents only and only those vehicles with 17 county plates will be allowed to dump for free. This does not apply to businesses – businesses wanting to dump on this day will be charged regular rates.
They will be accepting air conditioners, old televisions, automobile parts, bicycles, lawn mowers, furniture, appliances, mattresses, branches, trees, yard waste, batteries and motor oil.
They will not be accepting for free the following: tires, commercial chemicals, household hazardous waste and paint (these will be accepted in the future during a separate collection date, should a grant be received).
Q: Why is it that old barns were always painted red?
A: According to the Farmers’ Almanac, “red was a popular color for barns, not due to its color shade but rather for its usefulness.
“Many years ago, choices for paints, sealers and other building materials did not exist. Farmers had to be resourceful in finding or making a paint that would protect and seal the wood on their barns. More than 100 years ago, many farmers would seal their barns with linseed oil, which is an orange-colored oil derived from the seeds of the flax plant.
“To this oil, they would add a variety of things, most often milk and lime, but also ferrous oxide, or rust. Rust was plentiful on farms and because it killed fungi and mosses that might grow on barns, it was very effective as a sealant. It turned the mixture red in color.
“When paint became more available, many people chose red paint for their barns in honor of the tradition.”
Q: The county commissioners represent certain areas of the county. So do the city council members in York represent certain areas of the city?
A: The five county commissioners represent five specific districts in the county.
The eight city council members, however, serve at large – meaning they represent the city as a whole and no one council member represents just one certain area of the city.
Q: Has the York City Council always had eight council members?
A: According to the York County history book, “Yesterday and Today,” the city of York was incorporated on Sept. 5, 1875, with four trustees.
On Aug. 20, 1877, the city of York was organized as a City of the Second Class with a mayor and four council members elected. In 1884, York and New York were incorporated into the City of York.
In 1882, the city was divided into two voting wards. In 1964, the city was divided into four voting wards and two council members were selected from each ward – creating the eight city council seats.
It was later changed so the city council members represented the city at large, not just the wards they represented.
