YORK — The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why was the York fire chief’s pickup being used to take down the flags from the light poles on South Lincoln Avenue Wednesday night? It was following the lift and hauling the flags. Are they paying the fire department for use of the truck and a firefighter to drive it? Or has the City of York taken over the Avenue of Flags?
A: Assistant York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said, “The York Fire Department was honored that it was able to supply a support vehicle for the 22nd year of the Veterans Avenue of Flags. This project has brought rave reviews from both our local citizens and visitors to our city. This project could not be done without the support from our citizens and businesses. Maintaining this patriotic project does not come without cost or risk. The traffic along the Highway 81 and Interstate 80 corridor has increased steadily over the years, thus making it very dangerous for the volunteers putting up and taking down the flags. Our previous fire chief approved the use of a York Fire Department support vehicle for the avenue of flags project. This has made it a lot safer for all involved in the project.
“The York Fire Department, both career and volunteer members, have provided both financial and labor support in order to keep this project going. We do this all on our free time and never done this for pay or while on duty. The gas used for the use of the York Fire Department pickup was also reimbursed through private funds costing the tax payers nothing. The pickup was used this year simply because it was available. There are currently no plans for the City of York or the York Fire Department to take over the Veterans Avenue of Flags project.
“Thanks for the question,” Bestwick said.
Q: Does anyone remember sledding down a specific street in York during the winter time? Was it 11th Street?
A: We received this question this week and then remembered that this was also asked many years ago, so we went back and found answers in the Wonderline archives.
Some readers responded back then and we ran their memories.
Chuck Harris said he remembered “The Sledding Street,” when the city announced in the newspaper that 11th Street would be closed.
At that point, the street was closed and the city didn’t clear the snow for the rest of the winter, for the purpose of allowing kids to sled there.
11th Street was blocked to the home of Red Johnston, many recalled. All the side streets were blocked at the intersections, with smudge pots then lit.
Harris said he and his friends used to spend literal hours in that location, “sledding their hearts out.”
When this question was first raised many years ago, Hub Foster was sitting in the front office at the York News-Times and of course had to offer his memories “of the good old snow days” in an editorial regarding the area on 11th Street.
Foster wrote, “As the ‘historian’ of the News-Times, it behooves me to respond. Since I’ve been able to observe activities around York for more than eight decades. Yes, sledding is still popular in York, although the venues have somewhat changed. (An earlier reference) was to East 11th Street from East Avenue down to Burlington. This was roped off by the police and made excellent entertainment for the kids in that neighborhood. The only parents’ concern was that kids wouldn’t stop at Burlington! There were two other areas which were designated as safe sledding sites during snow conditions. Beaver Avenue from 10th south to 9th Street was a popular venue for kids in west York.
“But probably the most popular spot may have been right in my backyard — Second Street from College to East Avenue. The police would rope off this street and kids from southeastern and eastern York would congregate here. The only problem was that often many kids jumped the rope and wanted to see how far down East Avenue their Flexible Flyers would take them. ‘Twas a wonder that no one was ever struck by an automobile!”
Q: How many laps make a mile on the elevated track at the Holthus fieldhouse?
A: Eight. The track is an 1/8-mile track so it takes eight to equal a mile.
Q: Who was the founder of Hallmark Cards from David City? How did he get it started?
A: Joyce Clyde Hall, born on Aug. 29, 1891, was the founder of Hallmark Cards.
He was born in David City, the son of Nancy Dudley Houston and George Nelson Hall, a traveling Methodist minister who had provided sparingly for his invalid wife and children. When Hall was seven, his father died. By the age of eight, Hall was selling door to door with the company that eventually became Avon Products.
In 1905, Hall and his brothers invested $540 to buy picture postcards to sell to store owners and other dealers around their area. They also convinced some of the traveling salesmen who came into the Halls’ bookstore, which Joyce Hall’s older brothers bought with a partner in 1902, to add the postcards to their sales territories. Hall conceived the Norfolk Post Card Company in 1908 in Norfolk.
In 1910, he Hall moved to Kansas City, Mo., with little more than two shoe boxes of postcards. By 1913, he and his brothers were operating a store (which would eventually evolve into Kansas city’s Halls Department Store) selling not only postcards but also greeting cards. The store burned in 1915, and a year later, Hall bought an engraving business and began printing his own cards. It turned into a bigger business than he had had before. In 1928, he began marketing his cards under the Hallmark brand name.
He retired in 1966 and died in 1982.
Q: There was a question about a signature from someone named Craig Baer on an old Hallmark ornament container. What was the significance of Baer to that ornament?
A: This was a question asked earlier in the Wonderline. We had a reader call in to say that this particular ornament was fashioned after an airplane owned by Baer and his father before him.
That could be why the signature was on the box.
Q: Is it illegal to drink beer in the city’s parks in York? I was out walking and stepped on broken glass from beer bottles. I know littering is illegal but I wondered if drinking in the parks is also illegal.
A: It is illegal to drink alcohol in all the city’s park facilities.
Q: How long has the Cattlemen’s Ball been in existence in Nebraska?
A: The first Cattlemen’s Ball event in Nebraska was held in 1998. It’s been held every year since, in a variety of locations as it moves to a different place each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.