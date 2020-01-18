The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is it legal for York residents to burn garbage in a barrel in their yard?
A: No.
According to Section 16-7 of the municipal code, it is unlawful for any person to burn garbage or refuse within the corporate limits of the city.
Q: In the last few years, there was a statewide study which showed a high percentage of homes tested in York and Seward Counties had radon levels above the safety threshold. What is radon? What can it do to a person? How do we detect it? And then if we have a problem, who do we call?
A: Breathing in radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four Corners Health Department has had a lot of valuable information about radon on their website:
What is radon? Radon is a colorless, tasteless, odorless gas. It is found in the uranium in the soil that decays to radium, then to radon.
Where does radon come from? Radon comes from the soil, rocks, and minerals. It rises through the soil and air.
What does radon do to me? It can increase the risk of lung cancer. It can get trapped in your lungs and causes tissue damage.
Who is at risk? Everyone.
How do I test for radon? Pick up a test kit. Follow the directions on the test kit. Mail kit to the testing lab as directed.
Where should I place the test kit? Test in the lowest level of your house that you live in. Keep windows and doors closed for a 12 hours prior to and for the duration of the testing.
How long does a test take? A short-term test takes only 72 hours to complete. Send your completed test to the lab as soon as possible. Completed tests must be mailed to the testing lab within 7 days from the end of the test.
How long does it take for me to receive my test results? It only takes 24-48 hours after the test kit arrives at the lab. You should receive results within a week from mailing the test kit.
What should I do if there is radon in my home? If your short term results are higher than 4pCi/L, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NEDHHS) recommends retesting. If your second test is above 4pCi/L, contact Four Corners Health Department for mitigation guidance or the NEDHHS radon website.
Q: How long has York been categorized as a First Class city in Nebraska?
A: The town has held that designation since 1900.
Q: When a law enforcement agency seizes drug money, where does that money eventually go?
A: The cash determined to be drug buy money, when successfully seized, is then distributed in a number of different ways. If it is considered to be a state/local case, 50 percent of the money is distributed to the school districts in the county (where it was seized) and the other 50 percent is distributed to drug funds associated with the different entities involved in the seizure (county, city, state). If it is considered to be a federal case, the distribution depends on the level of involvement of the different law enforcement agencies.
Q: Why on earth is the county required to spend so much money on inmate medical care for the people in jail? I see in the paper every now and again that the county board is worried about inmate medical bills. In my opinion, inmates who are in the county jail should have to pay their own medical bills just like we do on the outside. What makes them different?
A: It is the law. If a person is in custody, their medical care and the financial responsibility that goes along with it is that of the custodial entity.
So, according to the law, when a person is in the York County Jail, York County taxpayers are responsible for paying for the medical care jail inmates need and/or receive.
As the law stands, the county is responsible for those costs while people are incarcerated.
Q: How many district judges are in the state of Nebraska?
A: There are 56 district judges in Nebraska.
Q: When was the old hotel in downtown York built? I just love that building.
A: The McCloud Hotel (at the corner of Fifth and Grant Avenue) was erected in 1915, according to the history book, “Yesterday and Today,” through the promotional efforts of York businessmen led by Charles McCloud, “who subscribed $20,000, and Dennis Meehan, Sr., who are president of York’s Commercial Club. They called the first meeting in the old city hall for its construction. More than $50,000 was solicited from York businessmen who felt the need for a community center, and the 70-room hotel, constructed of reinforced concrete and fireproof, was completed in 1918.”
