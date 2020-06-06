The following questions have been asked on the Wonderline:
Q: Does anyone have information as to when Blue Valley will reopen?
A: Blue Valley is in the process of a “soft opening” this week, with new rules and regulations.
Elizabeth King, director, says “masks are mandatory for all customers and volunteers who enter either the thrift store or the furniture building. No more than 10 customers can be in either building at a time. No public restrooms are available. Social distancing must be followed. The new hours and days for the thrift store are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The furniture building will be open the same days, but from 1-3 p.m. Blue Valley Community Action is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays and they are still not taking any donated items.”
Q: Is the courthouse open for business as usual?
A: Yes, the courthouse is open for business as usual. There are now window/clear barriers between the public and the staff members, but the customer service is the same. People can also continue to do business online, as there are many opportunities to do that as well. The drop box on the west side of the courthouse is also available. For those who enter the courthouse, they are reminded about the social distancing rules and there are markers on the floors to assist visitors to the courthouse with assessing six-foot distances.
Q: Is the governor concerned about the rioting in terms of the virus? Sure, there were quite a few people wearing masks, but not all, and no one was practicing any distancing. Plus, there have been so many people in one place . . . I wonder if that will help the virus spread.
A: Governor Pete Ricketts was asked about this issue during one of his press conferences this week, as a reporter asked if he and other officials were worried about a virus flare up now. He said the issue “is certainly something we’re concerned with.”
Q: My mother-in-law lived 20 miles from York and attended the York County High School, located where the community center is now. Was the loss of the building due to fire the impetus for the establishment of a district in the York area? When was the fire?
A: Nancy Beach, the director of the York County Historical Society offered the following insight:
“York had over 100 school districts, which included the city of York’s. The organization of school districts was not a result of the fire. It did, however, result in four new schools (the three elementary schools, and two years later a high school). If you look in the York County Centennial book, beginning on page 93, you’ll find a pretty detailed description of the changes of the schools on the community center block. They went from a small wooden/frame school house (later moved down the block to the foundry) to the Central School building. It was a park until the York Community Center was built.
“The 1917 fire destroyed the building, even though the fire department was located about half a block away. They were not able to put it out, or other major fires, primarily because of the water pressure, which minimized how far the water could be sprayed, and the force. They had the same problem at other fires, including fire which destroyed Old Main at York College.
“It would be interesting to know if her mother came into York to attend school to become a teacher. It was common for high school-age girls to come to York for their junior and senior years. Usually they came to take ‘Normal Training.’ They would take the train into town, but return home for weekends and when school was not in session. Normal Training graduates had to be members of the senior class, and they had to sign a declaration stating it was their intention to become a teacher. The graduates would then go into smaller rural school and teach – often to students not much younger than themselves.”
Q: Does the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad pay property taxes on the rail line through York County? If so, how does the assessor determine the value?
A: The railroad pays by the mile of track and how many cars go through the county, according to an earlier interview with York County Assessor Ann Charlton. There is track from the east to the west, crossing the county, and track from York to Benedict. If there is double track, that adds to the miles in the county. This is a central assessed property done by the state and value is determined by the state. The value is then sent to the county and is included in the certified value received by the tax entities that have track in their area. If there is no track in their tax district they get no value and therefore no tax dollars. Track is counted as real property and rail cars are personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.