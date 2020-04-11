The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I want to vote by mail but I want to wait until the York News-Times runs the profiles for city council candidates. Can I wait until then?
A: Yes, absolutely. The News-Times will be running candidate profiles for local contested races (Henderson mayor and York City Council) on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18.
May 1 is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.
Q: There are hotels in town that have pools open. Why is the paper not promoting going there and swimming since the community center is closed? Sounds like a good way to promote businesses in York. We should go out and swim!
A: Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department responded that “the bigger issue around swimming pools is that they would qualify as a place where people would ‘gather.’ It is important that people are not gathering, and our directed health measure states no more than 10 people, and that everyone keeps at least a six-foot distance from each other. This is extremely difficult to do in a small swimming pool, and when there is a group of children involved, the smaller children have a hard time understanding the principles of social distancing.”
The YNT also wants to point out that hotels are private businesses and their amenities are for their guests, not for the general public. And again, they have to have their guests practice social distancing as well.
Q: In reference to Nebraska Game and Parks’ and Upper Big Blue NRD’s decision to close overnight camping I must ask our NRD, what benefit does this bring to the stopping the spread of COVID-19? If I bring my own camper/tent, my own food, my own lawn chairs with my family and spaced well from other campers, how is this an issue? Compared to walking into the local gas station or super market touching the same door, in the same indoor space, interacting with the same cashier as everyone else that day? It seems like allowing families to get out and camp in the outdoors, again with potential campsite space limitations, would have been one of the few things left to enjoy during this time of social distancing.
A: “While we commiserate with the nature lover who submitted this question, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District will follow the guidance of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on their statewide closure of campgrounds and high-touch elements of their facilities including picnic tables, playgrounds, and restrooms,” says Chrystal Houston, public relations manager at the Upper Big Blue NRD. “Yes, camping in your own tent or RV wouldn’t necessarily increase the spread of COVID-19; however when the weather gets nice, a great many people utilize the NRD’s campgrounds — many of them from out of town or out of state. Often, campers use the picnic tables, playgrounds and restrooms. In order to prevent a crowded space where people from different places could potentially mix and then bring the virus to other communities, we felt it was prudent to close the campgrounds and related amenities temporarily.
“Closing the campgrounds means fewer people from out of the area will be visiting the recreation areas, potentially limiting COVID-19 spread from and to other locales,” Houston continued. “Day use of our recreation areas, including boating, fishing, and hiking, is still encouraged, as long as guests maintain safe social distancing protocols. Check our website (www.upperbigblue.org) and social channels often, as we will announce the reopening of campgrounds on those platforms as well as in the York News-Times as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”
Q: I recently bought something online from Amazon and I was charged sales tax. Does Amazon send the city of York its share of this sales tax or does this tax go to where Amazon is located?
A: Joe Frei, York’s city administrator, said, “Amazon pays the State of Nebraska the money that is due on sales tax purchases. Then the state re-distributes such to the local level.”
Q: With the current economic situation, how has the unemployment rate changed here in York? Also, do we know how many people have been laid off here?
A: Those comparative figures (between now and last month and last year, etc.) will not be available from the Nebraska Department of Labor until early May, as those figures are compiled on a monthly basis.
However, the state department of labor has begun to issue weekly reports as this situation rapidly changes (see that story in today’s publication).
As far as knowing now how many people in York County have been laid off, those figures aren’t known because companies are not required by law to announce lay-offs to the press or local government or the public in general. The only indication will be when the unemployment figures are released at the end of the month (and through the weekly information that is now being provided).
Q: I was watching the York County Commissioners’ meeting this week, online, and heard the clerk say that lady from out of state called to see if the sign of “In God We Trust” had been put up yet, as they approved in May of 2018 (after she asked). They were looking at some sort of permanent sign for inside the courthouse. I didn’t hear if that has happened yet or if that is still in the works.
A: That project is still being worked on, the commissioners said.
The intent is still there.
It should be noted that the major addition and renovation work at the courthouse has been happening since that time.
Q: How do we vote by mail?
A: All registered voters will receive in the mail an application to vote by mail.
If they want to vote by mail, they need to send that application in to the county clerk’s office, which will be the formal request for a ballot.
Then the ballot will be mailed back to the registered voter.
They can then fill out their ballot – and mail it back to the county clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.