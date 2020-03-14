The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is it legal to have chickens in the city limits of York? I swear I can hear roosters crow in the morning in my neighborhood.
A: Section 7-3 of York’s municipal code says that (a) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any horse, mule, sheep, goat, or rabbit within one hundred (100) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence or place of dwelling or place of business; provided, no swine or bovine shall be kept or maintained within the corporate limits of the city.
(b) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, or any similar fowl within fifty (50) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence, a place of dwelling or a place of business.
(c) “The restrictions set forth in subsections (a) and (b) of this section, shall not be construed to apply to the use or employment of any building or premises now or hereafter erected or existing in the city if temporarily used for the weighing, loading or unloading of fowls of any description, immediately preceding or during transportation; nor shall the foregoing restrictions be construed to prevent the processing of animals or fowls, already slaughtered, for commercial purposes.
(d) “Any use of property within the city that complied with the requirements of this section and any amendments to the section shall be allowed to continue as long as the use of such property complies with any applicable requirements contained in the City Zoning Ordinance. However, the use of such property shall only be allowed to continue to the extent that the property was used at the time of the enactment of this ordinance or amendment of the ordinance, and no expansion of such use shall be permitted.”
Q: How tall is the Statue of Liberty?
A: It is 305 feet tall.
Q: Interstate 80 runs how many miles in Nebraska?
A: The total length of the Nebraska section of Interstate 80 is 455.27 miles.
Q: I’m not Irish so I have no idea how St. Patrick’s Day started. Can you tell us?
A: St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration on March 17, to commemorate the death date of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.
Patrick was a fifth-century Romano-British Christian missionary and bishop in Ireland. It is believed that he was born in Roman Britain in the fourth century, into a wealthy Romano-British family. His father was a deacon and his grandfather was a priest in the Christian church. It is said that at the age of 16, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland. Traditional stories say “he spent six years there working as a shepherd and that during this time he found God. Then God told Patrick to flee to the coast, where a ship would be waiting to take him home. After making his way home, Patrick went on to become a priest.”
According to tradition, Patrick returned to Ireland to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity. The story continues that he spent many years evangelizing in the northern half of Ireland and converted thousands. Patrick’s efforts against the druids were eventually turned into a story in which he drove snakes out of Ireland, despite the fact that snakes were not known to inhabit the region.
Tradition holds that he died on March 17 and was buried at Downpatrick. Over the following centuries, many legends grew up around Patrick and he became Ireland’s foremost saint.
St. Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century. The day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.
Q: Are all the inaugural gowns worn by all the nation’s First Ladies on display somewhere?
A: The tradition started with the gown worn by Helen Taft in 1909. Her gown and the Inaugural Ball gowns worn by every First Lady since are on display at the Smithsonian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.