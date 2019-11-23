The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: If the city auditorium is placed on the historic registry will that affect the insurance costs for that building? Also, what are the benefits of listing a property on the registry?
A: As far as insurance goes, we haven’t found that a designation such as that would necessarily affect it. However, that would depend on the insurance company and the policy the city chooses.
As far as the benefits, a listing identifies historically significant buildings, districts, structures, sites and objects and documents their significance. According to the government site for the historic registry, “Listings can help build community pride in the history of that community and its built environment. Historic districts can be centers of heritage tourism that help spur economic vitality. Such listings and the related documentation can serve as educational tools to help the community understand why these properties are important and as planning tools to help guide future work in their rehabilitation and stewardship. Listed properties are also identified early in the planning process for federally funded and permitted projects as well as some state involved projects. Finally, listing to the registry makes applicable properties eligible for grants like the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.” There would be a number of grant possibilities.
Q: Why does the downtown so frequently have an acrid burning smell? This is hard for people with breathing issues. Is it from the landfill? Why doesn’t the city/county only allow burning further away from town when the wind is blowing in the opposite direction of town?
A: We aren’t sure what the smell to which the reader is referring is coming from. If someone knows what this smell is, when it happens and where it might be coming from, they are asked to contact the Wonderline at the York News-Times office.
Q: There were several articles in the paper concerning the county board’s recent purchase of a building from a private owner. It seemed quite obvious that the name of that private party was not going to be named for some reason. What was the name of the party that owned that property prior to the county’s purchase?
A: The name of the seller was not withheld for any particular reason – it just wasn’t spoken during county board meetings and had little bearing on the county commissioners’ decision whether or not to pursue the purchase.
The essence of the newspaper coverage was about the county determining whether to construct a new building by the current aging services office or find an existing building that it could all be moved to.
The seller of that property purchased by the county along Division Avenue was Dan Troester.
Q: A while ago, the Thayer black top road was covered with gravel. Why was that the case?
A: That road underwent surface repair recently and working gravel into the black top surface was part of the process.
Q: During corn picking time, I saw there were certain areas where farmers had picked out safety corners by intersections, to make the visibility better for drivers in those areas. I also saw places where no one had done that and it was sometimes hazardous at intersections for drivers. Is there a law that requires farmers to pick out safety corners by intersections or is that just something that some farmers do and other farmers don’t?
A: There is no law that requires farmers to pick corn in certain field corners to provide for better visibility for drivers on the adjacent roadways in the fall.
Some farmers choose to pick those corners early, for that reason.
Others don’t – but they are also not legally required to do so.
Q: Please run the listing of city employees’ salaries.
A: This ran in a very large display legal in the York News-Times on July 16.
Because of the length of this legal, we would like to refer the reader to this date – they can access it in the physical paper as well as online.
The legal lists every single position by its classification and the pay range for that position. It does not list specific names or the exact pay as each person is paid based on factors regarding that position, within that range.
Q: I recently picked up my “Snapshots In Time” book and love it!! I was curious why the book did not continue the history through the early 2000s?
A: That time era just happened not that long ago, so photos and information from then didn’t feel or look very “historical” in nature. So that’s why photos and information from 10 years or so ago weren’t included – as it is still part of recent memory and most views of York County between then and now are in many ways pretty much the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.