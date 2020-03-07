The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why do you never have anything in your newspaper about York College, sports or otherwise? Can you step it up about all the great kids at York College?
A: We try to put as much in the newspaper as possible regarding York College, its students and faculty.
We consider York College very much a part of the York community and take pride in the relationship we have had with the institution and its students for many years.
Between January 1, 2019, and today, we have published 132 stories, 18 photo galleries and produced 16 videos about topics/sports/features/events at York College. We also regularly publish notices of upcoming events at York College in the Overview, Around the Area, Education Page brief sections.
Those before-mentioned figures do not count all the features and stories about the college that run in special sections throughout the year and the figures do not reflect an entire “Back to College” section we run each fall specifically about what’s new and happening at York College.
We have two news writers and two sports writers at the newspaper covering 11 communities and 11 schools so a higher amount of coverage from us is difficult. Fortunately, we have two great correspondent photographers who regularly shoot events at the York College which we cannot get to and we have a fantastic working relationship with the folks at York College in which staffers from the public relations department regularly send us photos and stories. We, at the YNT, also have a digital content director who routinely covers all types of York College sporting events although that is not in his job description – he does it because he knows it is important to the students, faculty and the community.
Q: So the cranes are here. How long do they usually stay? Why do they stop there? Where did they come from and where are they going?
A: According to Nebraska Game and Parks, an individual crane will spend about 29 days on the Platte River.
The cranes have always had this “stop-over” point, located between Grand Island and Kearney. They stop here to “fuel up” for the rest of the long migratory trip north.
The cranes, also according to Game and Parks, “winter in the southern states and Mexico and then flocks of them starting coming northward on the Central Flyway and arrive along the Platte River in that area. After they build up their fat reserves to help them sustain their flight they leave for their nesting period in Canada and Alaska – and for a few, Siberia.
Q: So the race for seats on the York City Council will be on the May ballot. Will you be telling us who everyone is as there are some I don’t know.
A: Yes, that will be the case. The York News-Times will run profiles of each of the candidates which will also include their answers to a number of questions about why they are running, what they are concerned about, how they feel about certain areas of city government, what they want to see for the future of the City of York, etc.
That will be published closer to the date of the May Primary Election.
The same will be the case for the race for Henderson Mayor, as that local race will also be on the May ballot.
Q: Who are all the candidates running for the District 3 Congressional seat?
A: The candidates are: Republican Adrian Smith (sitting Congressman), Republican Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance, Republican William Elfgren of Overton, Republican Justin Moran of Atkinson, Republican Arron Kowalski of Grand Island, Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha and Libertarian Dustin C. Hobbs of Grand Island.
Q: Who are the candidates running for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors?
A: According to the secretary of state’s office, the following are the candidates from each subdistrict within the Upper Big Blue NRD:
Subdistrict 1: Roger Houdersheldt of Shelby
Subdistrict 2: Jeffrey Bohaty of Seward
Subdistrict 3: Richard Bohaty of Seward
Subdistrict 4: Lynn Yates of Geneva and Stan Boehr of Henderson
Subdistrict 5: Merlin Volkmer of Shickley, Neal Hoff of Hastings and Kendall Siebert of Henderson
Subdistrict 6: John Miller of Aurora
Subdistrict 7: Rodney Grotz of York
Subdistrict 8: Paul Bethune, York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.