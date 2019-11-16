The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is it true that the city of York is not putting up/turning on the downtown Christmas lights (which outline the downtown buildings) this holiday season? Is it true that this is happening because of the city’s old budget issues? Or is there some other reason they won’t be turned on this year?
A: Actually, those holiday lights (the ones that outline the tops of the downtown buildings) are not property of the City of York and the operation of such has nothing to do with the municipality.
Those lights are the property of the York Chamber of Commerce through cooperation with the businesses.
Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, explained:
“Holiday lighting will look a little different this year but there will still be holiday spirit in York! This past June, Rhonda Veleba reached out to the downtown businesses with Christmas lights lining the rooftops to begin collecting feedback as we look to future downtown lighting during the Christmas season. This unique feature has been envied by other communities our size and has other cities asking how to replicate.
“Our current lighting was purchased by the Chamber in 2012 and each year funds have been dedicated to ongoing maintenance. After seven years, we find ourselves in a situation where many of the lights are no longer working because of weather, deterioration and recent construction projects. Due to the number of repairs needed, it is now a very costly project.
“Given these factors and what we heard from businesses as well as feedback from the Chamber Board of Directors, the lights will not be lit this year. We will facilitate a meeting to begin discussing the scope of replacing the lights and determine the best way forward after the first of the year.
“The Christmas trees on the courthouse lawn, along with the snowflakes, will continue to be showcased and shine on! In addition, merchants will be adorning their storefronts with seasonal decorations and lights. We invite everyone to come to York and check out the festive decorations throughout the holiday season. On Thursday, Dec. 12, we are calling on you to come and see all these fabulous storefronts during Stroll the Season. Shop, dine and appreciate the beauty in York on the 12th. As a special incentive, all receipts dated Dec. 12 will be four times their value for Holiday Rewards. The Chamber offices will remain open until 7 p.m., so consumers can stop in to have their receipts validated. Merchants always look forward to seeing their customers but there is something special about helping shoppers find the perfect Christmas gift during the holiday season.”
Q: What is the deal with the financial stuff going on in Friend? Were people fired? What is happening? Will there be criminal charges?
A: Friend is just beyond the border of the YNT coverage area – although once a year we do a Neighbors feature for the Advantage publication. So we do not cover day to day issues regarding that municipality – as we do York, as an example.
That said, however, we received enough comments and Wonderline questions that we went ahead and looked into what the state auditor’s office said. A report was issued by the state auditor’s office after it was asked to investigate high spending by two Friend city workers for products specifically from two Iowa companies that are owned by the same person.
The purchases, according to the report, were approved by the city’s utility superintendent (Patrick Gates) and city clerk (Debbie Gilmer).
The auditor’s report classifies the concerns – about which they were contacted by Friend’s city attorney – over very large and frequent purchases from two chemical distributors.
The distributors are identified in the report as Central States Lab and Metro Chemical in Iowa. Both are owned by a man named Stephen Weihs.
Staff members at the state auditor’s office found (according to the report) that Friend was paying much, much higher prices for products than comparable sized cities in Nebraska.
And it was determined that Weihs was selling the items to the Friend municipality at a much higher rate than was the case for his other customers.
The auditor’s report lists, as an example, how the city of Friend bought a pallet of sewer lift station degreaser for $5,572 from Central Sates Lab. A pallet of the exact same item was sold to the City of Madison for $2,938.
In another instance, Friend was sold 10 cases of paper towels from Metro Chemical and 10 cases from Central States Lab for a total of $4,589. The auditor’s investigators said after a simple search, they discovered other sources for that same product – if purchased from another vendor, the City of Friend would have saved nearly $3,400.
The auditor’s report says the City of Friend paid Weihs’ distribution companies almost $1.45 million in the last five years. The products were items ranging from paper towels to weed killers to different types of chemicals (as mentioned above).
The auditor’s report does not specifically place criminal blame on the two ex-city workers -- but it does say it is unclear whether the city “was simply duped into paying these astronomical prices or if any city staff were receiving kickbacks from the vendors.”
The auditors’ report says investigators did not find any type of outside relationship between Gates and Gilmer with Weihs.
The 25-page report of the auditors’ findings cites multiple times that gross over-paying for products took place.
There is also a section of the report where an outside independent production distributor was contacted (with no relationship to this case, only as a source of information in an effort to compare prices with other vendors). The distributor was told how much the City of Friend had been paying the Iowa companies for these products – and he is quoted in the auditor report as saying “Oh my God, who would be dumb enough to buy it?”
The auditor’s report digs into the purchasing practices of the past and investigates the amount of wasted spending. The issue of further investigation into criminal charges is up to the state patrol, which is currently conducting an investigation.
Gates and Gilmer were suspended from their jobs and this week the Friend City Council approved the mayor’s decision for them to be fired.
The auditors did lay blame on the way the purchases were presented to the Friend City Council, when the council members were asked to approve the claims. The auditors found there were little to no descriptions as to what the expenses were for. The report said, “This glaring and constant deficiency rendered the city council virtually incapable of making knowledgeable and fully informed decisions regarding approval of the claims presented.”
Q: I love my pecan pie but the top is so hard it is impossible to cut. Does anyone have a solution for that?
A: We asked a number of avid bakers and there were some ideas on how to avoid this.
One baker said this can be avoided by taking the pie out of the oven when it’s just started to set in the middle – when you think it’s undercooked . . . it will finish setting as it cools. This will alleviate the top from getting hard from being overbaked.
Another suggestion we found in an old church cookbook said that simply by lowering the oven temperature by 25 degrees under what’s called for in the recipe should do the trick.
We also found a tip online that said to avoid this end result, “Cover the top with a piece of aluminum foil for the last 10-15 minutes of baking. If the crust isn’t brown enough, just make a dome of foil that rests on the edge of the topping.”
Also, another pecan pie tip, to keep it from getting hard on top is to check where your oven’s heating element is located. If the heating element is on the top, place the baking rack further down, further away from the overhead heating element.
Q: What is the status of the court case involving the former York County Public Defender Nancy Waldron? Seems like she was formally charged about a year ago.
A: Yes, this case is more than a year old.
There has been no court activity for a number of months but the case is still active. There has been no resolution in this matter yet and a jury trial is still considered pending.
Q: Is it legal to shoot cotton tail rabbits with an air rifle in the city limits of York?
A: No, it is not. It is illegal to discharge any sort of a firearm in the city limits of York.
Q: What are the rules on planting trees between the curbs and sidewalks along the areas where the Nebraska Avenue construction took place (and the trees were taken out during that project)?
A: While these are private properties where trees can be planted, these specific areas are also on city right-of-way which means if those trees or plants are found to be in the way of any construction of utility work, they can be cut down or taken out if necessary regardless if the owner agrees or not.
Q: How many mosques are in Nebraska?
A: We found four – in Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City and Grand Island.
