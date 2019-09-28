The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Where are the birds? Many others wonder! Our back yard is full of squirrels, bees, butterflies, a few doves, but absent are the many finches, sparrows, cardinals, blue jays, etc., we had been feeding. We have hawks circling at times but that can’t be the entire cause I wouldn’t think.
A: This is an interesting question that we received this week, as there was just a story written by Associated Press science writers regarding there being fewer birds than there used to be.
The story said that “North America’s skies are lonelier and quieter as nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air than in 1970, a comprehensive study shows.
“The new study focuses on the drop in sheer numbers of birds, not extinctions. The bird population in the United States and Canada was probably around 10.1 billion nearly half a century ago and has fallen 29% to about 7.2 billion birds, according to a study in Journal Science
“’People need to pay attention to the birds around them because they are slowly disappearing,’ said study lead author Kenneth Rosenberg, a Cornell University conservation scientist. ‘One of the scary things about the results is that it is happening right under our eyes. We might not even notice it until it’s too late.’
“Rosenberg and colleagues projected population data using weather radar, 13 different bird surveys going back to 1970 and computer modeling to come up with trends for 529 species of North American birds. That’s not all species, but more than three-quarters of them and most of the missed species are quite rare, Rosenberg said.
“Using weather radar data, which captures flocks of migrating birds, is a new method, he said.
“’This is a landmark paper. It’s put numbers to everyone’s fears about what’s going on,’ said Joel Cracraft, curator-in-charge for ornithology of the American Museum of Natural History, who wasn’t part of the study.
“’It’s even more stark than what many of us might have guessed,’ Cracraft said.
“Every year University of Connecticut’s Margaret Rubega, the state ornithologist, gets calls from people noticing fewer birds. And this study, which she wasn’t part of, highlights an important problem, she said.
“’If you came out of your house one morning and noticed that a third of all the houses in your neighborhood were empty, you’d rightly conclude that something threatening was going on,’ Rubega said in an email. ‘3 billion of our neighbors, the ones who eat the bugs that destroy our food plants and carry diseases like equine encephalitis, are gone. I think we all ought to think that’s threatening.’
“Some of the most common and recognizable birds are taking the biggest hits, even though they are not near disappearing yet, Rosenberg said.
“The common house sparrow was at the top of the list for losses, as were many other sparrows. The population of eastern meadowlarks has shriveled by more than three-quarters with the western meadowlark nearly as hard hit. Bobwhite quail numbers are down 80%, Rosenberg said.
“Grassland birds in general are less than half what they used to be, he said.
“Not all bird populations are shrinking. For example, bluebirds are increasing, mostly because people have worked hard to get their numbers up.”
The reason for the dwindling number is not known for certain – although habitat loss has been called the number one reason for bird loss.
We will continue to look for more information on this topic and hopefully will have more information in next week’s Wonderline.
Q: With this new rare mosquito found in York, why on earth doesn’t the city fog for mosquitoes to eliminate the threat of disease?
A: The solution is not that simple.
As explained by health department experts in an earlier interview with the YNT, whether this specific type of mosquito can be stopped through the use of traditional pesticides remains to be seen. The eggs that are being found in traps in York are being collected and the CDC is running tests regarding their pesticide resistance.
The pesticides we typically use in this area are to combat the types of mosquitoes and bugs we typically see here. This mosquito is not like the mosquitoes we typically have and its resistance to certain types of pesticides has to be determined before it could be deployed.
It should also be noted that fogging with pesticides can also bring about secondary results as well, such as causing health issues for humans and harming existing positive species . . . so to go through that process, with risks, it has to be known whether or not it would even work at all.
Q: I saw the headlines that the city’s quiet zone is expected to be completed and in force by Thanksgiving. How many years has this project been going on?
A: It was early 2008 when the city commissioned Kirkham Michael to do a feasibility study on what it might require to have an established quiet zone. The engineering company evaluated the four at-grade crossings.
In December, 2008, the York News-Times conducted a survey of readers as to whether a quiet zone should be established. Overwhelmingly, the majority of readers said they were in favor of modifications at the crossings – and paying for those modifications – in order to stop the train noise.
Several years later, the crossing at Delaware Avenue and North Blackburn Avenue/19th Street were modified. Federal funding helped pay for those projects due to the required street modifications.
Modifications still needed to be made at the Division Avenue and East 25th Street crossings – to be paid for with funds from the special ½ percent sales tax that was enacted by voters (also known as LB357 funds).
But all progress halted in 2015, as the city waited to hear from railroad officials regarding their requirements and whatever agreements had to be made. That process lingered on.
In July, 2017, the council agreed to spend an extra $250,000 for the installation of fully-automated arms at the crossing on East 25th Street (the furthermost eastern crossing in the proposed zone), rather than just installing directional horns. By doing so, officials said the liability issues for the city would be minimized. It was also stressed that the modifications would still accommodate the widths of combines and other farming equipment – which was a big concern for council members, seeing how those types of vehicles move through that crossing on a regular basis.
In June of this year, the city council accepted a $489,330.35 bid from MTZ Construction of Lincoln for the last phase of work to complete the quiet zone project.
Now, in September of 2019, the work is underway and it is expected to be finished in late November.
Q: I just trimmed my trees in my back yard. Now I have all these branches and limbs. Where can I take these?
A: The landfill receives those items.
Q: I really appreciate the city having a free day at the landfill next month so we can clean up our properties and it won’t cost us a lot of money. My neighbor wants to know if he can bring old appliances to the landfill that day.
A: The city’s fall clean-up day is quickly approaching – it will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On that day, materials can be deposited at the landfill for free.
The items being accepted are air conditioners, old televisions, auto parts, bicycles, lawn mowers, furniture, appliances, mattresses, branches, trees, yard waste, batteries and motor oil.
They will not be accepting for free the following: tires, commercial chemicals, household hazardous waste and paint (these will be accepted in the future during a separate collection date, should a grant be received).
Q: The people living across the alley from me keep burning their garbage in a fire pit in their back yard. The smoke is awful and it seems pretty dangerous. Isn’t that illegal in York?
A: Yes, that is illegal in York. Burning those types of items, as well as garbage and leaves, is not allowed by city ordinance. The only items that can be burned in fire pits, in the city limits, are untreated lumber and logs.
If there is an issue with someone burning garbage in their yard, in city limits, calls can be made to the police department at 402-363-2640.
