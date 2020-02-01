The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: This is going to sound silly, seeing how it’s still winter and all, but soon it will be spring and I’ve been wondering what will happen with the wild flowers in the median along South Lincoln Avenue this year. Last year, I saw it being mowed and I was disappointed because I thought the beautiful wild flowers that were planted were supposed to just grow and take over and fill in that area. Will that continue to be mowed?
A: We had that question asked last summer as well, when the median was mowed.
At that time, we asked Cheree Folts, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of York, and she in turn asked Todd Faller to provide that information due to the face this is his area of expertise and he has been involved in this project since the beginning.
They explained that “the South Lincoln Avenue medians were planted with a grant and matching funds to provide York with beautification of native grasses and wildflowers. To establish these prairie areas, it takes 2-3 years. Mowing, shredding or controlled fires are required in the spring and fall to eliminate the dead and unwanted weeds while allowing prairie plants to grow more vigorously. The safest way to accomplish this is by mowing due to the location. Mowing in the fall also helps reduce snow drifting. Other locations in the area that have well established native prairie landscapes are the York Ballpark Complex, Highway 34 between York and Bradshaw and along the bypass.”
So yes, there will be some mowing – but the establishment of the wildflowers and prairie grasses remains a goal of the project.
Q: So the drones that were flying over all the time finally moved out of our area and now it appears they completely stopped flying. So now what? Will we ever know who was behind that or what that was all about?
A: That remains to be seen. Several press releases have come out in the past week or so that say the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) continues to investigate that situation. With the sightings no longer an issue, it remains unclear how it is being investigated, but that’s the official statement from government authorities on the matter.
Q: What projects, accessing funds from the LB357 fund (the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax), are included in the city of York’s current fiscal year budget?
A: There are six projects listed in the expenditure details for the LB357 fund. They are: quiet zone (engineering, $50,000; construction, $820,000); Harrison Park restroom remodel ($10,000); two 15-ton HVAC units for the library ($50,000); concrete street panel project ($500,000); a school project ($60,000); and boiler updates at the community center ($45,000).
Q: Everyone was so sad about this week’s death of Kobe Bryant and his young daughter. Was he married and did he have other children?
A: Yes, he and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, had four children together – all daughters.
Surviving Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, are his wife, Vanessa, and his daughters, Natalia (17 years old), Bianka (three years old) and Capri (less than a year old).
Q: Why does Easter fall on a different date each year?
A: In the early days of the church, there was the wish to keep the observance of Easter correlated to the Jewish Passover. The death, burial and resurrection of Christ happened after the Passover, so followers wanted Easter always to be celebrated after the Passover. And since the Jewish holiday calendar is based on solar and lunar cycles, each feast day is movable, with dates shifting from year to year.
Q: Does the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad play property taxes on the rail line through York County? If so, how does the assessor determine the value?
A: The railroad pays by the mile of track and how many cars go through the county, according to an earlier interview with York County Assessor Ann Charlton. There is track from the east to the west, crossing the county, and track from York to Benedict. If there is double track, that adds to the miles in the county. This is a central assessed property done by the state and value is determined by the state. The value is then sent to the county and is included in the certified value received by the tax entities that have track in their area. If there is no track in their tax district they get no value and therefore no tax dollars. Track is counted as real property and rail cars are personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.