The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Are York residents required to get rid of their garbage? By law, does a person have to have their garbage removed? There is a property where the people are letting it pile up and it is getting to the point where it is a health hazard.
A: Section 17-49 of the city’s municipal code addresses this type of issue. It is illegal to have “filthy, littered or trash-covered” yards, lots, houses and buildings. The York Police Department routinely makes report of such properties and the owners/occupants are contacted about remediation.
If there is a problem property, contact the police department and/or the city offices.
Q: When the work crews replaced that old water main in downtown York, did they run across any old tunnels? I remember my grandfather talking about how there were maybe old tunnels underground that ran through the whole town and I was just curious if any of that was true.
A: We asked this question last spring, of then-public works director Mitch Doht, while the work was ongoing.
He said there is a system of steam tunnels connecting many buildings in the downtown area
“The Lincoln Avenue water main project has encountered them, as has the public works department when breaking out street or working on underground utilities. Our common practice is to cap or fill the tunnel with concrete in the immediate vicinity of where we are working. You may not be able to travel very far in the old tunnels anymore before you come to a dead end, as this has been the city practice for years,” Doht said.
Q: Is there a law mandating no smoking in a commercial building in the city of York?
A: The Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act is a state law.
The law required indoor workplaces in Nebraska to be smoke-free as of June 1, 2009.
“The purpose of the Act is to protect the public health and welfare by prohibiting smoking in public places and places of employment.
“The Act eliminates smoking in enclosed indoor workspaces including restaurants, bars, keno establishments, other workplaces (retail/office space, manufacturing, etc.), and indoor public places.”
Q: If a York resident wanted to request four stops signs to be added to a current no-stop-sign intersection in York, would a petition be needed by all the residents within that neighborhood or what would be the proper means of making this request to the city?
A: There are numerous intersections in town that have no traffic control. If someone has an unsafe intersection in mind, they should contact city hall. If the request is warranted, a traffic/speed study would be required, the results of which would be presented to city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.
Q: I’m interested in the budget processes for the city and the county. I’m interested how revenues are generated, as well as how money is spent. That said, why aren’t the sewer and water funds financed by property taxes/sales taxes, instead of being fee-based?
A: As explained in an earlier story, which ran last year in the YNT, “The water and wastewater departments, as well as the landfill, are operated through enterprise funds, which are completely separate from the city’s general fund (where sales and property taxes are deposited),” Mitch Doht, then-public works director, explained. “All revenues for those departments come strictly from user’s fees. Each year, we calculate actual costs to the city for operating each service and then set the next year’s rates to simply recoup the costs of the services. Inherently, the folks who use those services most pay the most in fees. Last fiscal year, the operating and debt service budget total for the three combined departments was approximately $4.6 million. With our sales tax rate currently at the maximum allowed by statutes, and with property tax rates also subject to a regulatory lid, we simply could not possibly generate enough revenue from taxes alone to provide these services to the city.”
Q: In the Saturday newspaper, there is a section where all the tickets are listed (speeding, theft, driving under the influence, etc.). On a number of occasions, I have seen where the same person is again and again arrested/cited for shoplifting. At some point, if someone is repeatedly caught shoplifting, shouldn’t the penalties become greater with each conviction?
A: Nebraska law provides for stiffer penalties when people repeatedly shoplift. At the point is a third conviction, for example, it becomes a Class 4 felony.