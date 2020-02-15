The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: In the newspaper this past week, it said water main work will be done downtown this spring. Where exactly will that take place downtown?
A: The work will take place from Fifth Street to Seventh Street and Eighth Street to Ninth Street along Grant Avenue and from Lincoln Avenue to Nebraska Avenue on Sixth Street.
Q: What is up with all the filling stations in York now having to pre-pay inside or use a credit card?
A: It has been the practice at most if not all convenience stores in York to use the pre-pay requirement when cash is being paid for gas. It has been the practice for years, as a way to avoid having people driving off without paying for fuel.
Most people pay with credit cards at the pump, so it may not have been as noticeable.
And maybe it is noticeable now if a convenience store reactivated that practice – which more than likely was because of problems with people driving off without paying for their fuel.
Q: Who owns and decorates the tree along West Nobes Road? It is so beautiful and we all appreciate it so much.
A: Readers reached out to us to provide that information. The tree is owned and lighted by Sandra Lautenschlager. The members of the Wyndham Hills Townhouse Association contribute to the cost of the electricity to how have it lit morning and night for 10 weeks. And they would like to add that they are glad to know so many people enjoy it.
Q: I have a few questions about snow removal in York. Who is responsible for snow removal at the new railroad crossings at 19th and Blackburn and at 19th and Delaware? Who is responsible for the snow removal on the sidewalk on the north side of 19th Street from Blackburn to Delaware? Why doesn’t the city remove the snow from the parks and trails?
A: Aaron Dressel, York’s public works director, said: “The city is responsible for the railroad crossings and sidewalks at the intersections but the sidewalk between Blackburn and Delaware on 19th Street is the property owners’ responsibility.”
As far as clearing snow in the trails and parks, Dressel said “the city started clearing the trails last year but then stopped due to budget cuts. This will be re-evaluated to see if it’s feasible to start clearing them again.”
Q: Why is York not reporting current weather conditions to local TV stations?
A: Mayor Barry Redfern said the temperature/weather condition system at the airport is currently out of service and the city is waiting for parts to fix it. He said the system should be operational again next week and able to report.
Q: Can you give us more information about a scam that’s been happening where people ask for images of our driver’s licenses?
A: This week, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a warning about these types of new fraudulent activities.
“Individuals claiming to represent Amazon or Apple call the victim and claim their account has been hacked, but more information is needed to issue a refund,” explained DMV officials. “The perpetrator then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information. Victims are finding themselves subject to financial as well as identity theft.
“A second, similar scam, involves a phone call from an individual claiming to represent the FBI. The person requests identity verification, including a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver license. This is followed by a demand for money,” officials explained.
“The DMV urges residents not to share an image of their driver’s license, or the information contained on it, with anyone unless absolutely necessary. Doing so opens the person to identity theft and fraud. Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information. Instead, hang up and call the organization directly. If the call is legitimate, the company or government representative will have no objection. If you believe you have fallen victim to this, or any other scam, please contact local law enforcement immediately for further advice.”
Q: How many United States presidents had slaves?
A: In total, 12 presidents had slaves at some point in their lives, eight of whom owned slaves while serving as president. George Washington was the first president to own slaves, including while he was president. Zachary Taylor was the last president to own slaves during his presidency, and Ulysses S. Grant was the last president to have owned a slave at some point in his life.
Slave owning was common among early presidents; of the first 12, only John Adams (2) and his son John Quincy Adams (6) never owned slaves, although two of the others (Martin Van Buren and William Henry Harrison) did not own slaves while serving as president.
The other presidents who had slaves were Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, John Tyler, James Polk and Andrew Johnson.
Q: How long have Gurney’s Seeds been in existence? I got my annual seed/plant catalog this week and I can’t hardly get anything else done but look at it! I love it! Anyway, I remember my mother and grandmother ordering from them and was just curious how long it had been going on.
A: The Gurney’s Seed and Nursery Company has been in existence since 1866.
