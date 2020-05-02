The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: If someone in York needs to be hospitalized for COVID-19, could that hospitalization occur at York General or would they be sent to a larger facility?
A: That question was asked of Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services this past week during a community update online meeting.
Ulrich said “a lot of factors go into that. We have three isolation rooms and we can quickly convert an area if we need to. Could we treat COVID-19 patients? Yes, we can. But there are a lot of factors at play – if intensive care would be needed, we would transfer. We could treat them, but if there is an opening at an intensive care unit, we would send them there.”
Q: Recently, Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said he and his staff concluded that holding a virtual meeting of the Lincoln City Council wasn’t legal under state open meetings laws despite an executive order from Governor Pete Ricketts allowing such meetings with proper notice and public accommodation. Can the City of York have city council meetings on the internet and not violate the state open meetings laws?
A: Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney, said, “There is a difference of opinion on this issue. The Nebraska Attorney General has determined that the governor has the authority to temporarily waive the requirements of the public meetings act under his emergency powers.
“Most public bodies have accepted the attorney general’s conclusions and are conducting meetings online, instead of meeting in person. There are a few attorneys, including the Lincoln city attorney, who have concluded that the governor does not have the power to waive the requirements of the act. However, the majority of the Lincoln City Council has not accepted his advice, and they are conducting virtual meetings.
“I have decided under the circumstances that it is appropriate for us to follow the attorney general’s guidance and to allow the council to meet in this manner. I understand that the York County Board is doing the same thing,” Campbell said.
Q: Can you address a potential timeline for wedding receptions, conventions, large meetings, banquets, etc., as there are businesses such as convention centers, catering companies, DJs, decorators, cake companies, etc., as well as clients, who are wondering about future potential dates as well as a bottleneck of re-bookings once they can go back to work. Could a potential date be set as a guideline?
A: The York News-Times submitted this question to Governor Pete Ricketts during his daily news conference on Thursday and he said “for sure, during the month of May, this type of work is not possible and these events will not be happening as the 10-person rule will remain in effect for the month of May. We understand there are a lot of people seeking guidance in that area.”
He said it remains to be seen when in the future that can happen again – “but you won’t be able to do it in the month of May.”
Q: With the loosening of restrictions now allowing us to go back to church, what types of rules are there going to be?
A: During one of his daily press conferences this week, the governor said the “10-person rule is not for churches” after the lifting of restrictions, “but there will be restrictions. Family units will sit together but they must be six feet apart from other family units. People cannot share items, there can be no interaction between congregants, pews and doors and restrooms and such must be sanitized between services.”
Pastors during that conference also stressed that “people at risk must stay home, that would be the elderly, people with underlying health issues, people with weakened immune systems, or someone who is living with someone who is at risk. Also that would be people who are symptomatic or living with someone who is symptomatic. Or someone who has been exposed to the virus or lives with someone who has been exposed to the virus. There can be no passing of collection plates, no signs of the peace, no holy water fonts, no hand holding. And the congregants must only be dismissed pew by pew.”
Q: Are there restrictions in the city codes as to how large of a storage shed can be placed in a person’s yard? Also how close can it be placed to the property line, in York?
A: Aaron Dressel, public works director for the City of York, explained that, “Yes there are city codes regarding storage buildings including size and location to property line. Always check with the city’s building official while planning any building projects.”
He referred to city code which says that “accessory buildings shall not exceed more than two individual buildings that combined have a maximum area of 1,300 square feet. However, parcels that have an area of at least 98,010 square feet or 2 ¼ acres shall have a maximum of two accessory buildings, that shall not exceed a combined area of 1,500) square feet.
“In all residential zoning districts, the maximum height shall be 18 feet for any accessory building on a parcel of less than 98,010 square feet or 2 1/4 acres. Parcels that exceed 98,010 square feet or 2 ¼ acres shall have a maximum height for a detached garage and/or other accessory building of 20 feet.
Q: What is the length of the trail around Mincks Park? Half mile, mile?
A: Cheree Folts, York’s director of parks and recreation, says the length of Mincks Trail is .915 mile.
Q: At the Kilgore Library, have they considered doing online “orders” and then curbside pickup of books?
A: Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library in York, responded that, “Yes, we have considered curbside pickup at Kilgore Memorial Library. We have decided that the DHM restrictions allow for travel to work, for medical supplies and appointments, and food needs. This was a tough decision to make but we decided to err on the side of doing our part to keep everyone safe. We also need to consider the library staff’s ability to provide services. All of the part-time staff were temporarily laid off during the coronavirus pandemic there are only three of us left working at the library. If any of us need to be quarantined for exposure or having COVID-19 we would have to stop these services so, in the end, we determined it was best not to start them. Please hang in there, we will open again when it is safe. While you are home you can use our online services available from our website at https://libraries.ne.gov/york/.”
Q: With some restrictions being lifted here, will there be an issue with people from places where restrictions are not being lifted due to having many active cases (like Grand Island) coming here for haircuts and to eat at a restaurant?
A: This week, Governor Pete Ricketts asked Nebraskans to continue to follow the health care directives of the health district where they live. He said, “If you are in a health district where your restrictions have not been relaxes, please stay home.” He also asked that people not travel to another area after restrictions have been relaxed. He said “Nebraskans should wait until restrictions have been lifted in their own health care district to, for example, go out and get a haircut or eat at a restaurant.”
Q: I really appreciated that the National Guard did that mass testing in York last week. I understand that they are making their way around the state to do this. How many military personnel is it taking to make those mass testing sites/events happen?
A: According to information from the governor’s office, “the Nebraska Military Department continues to activate mobile testing sites. A total of 335 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen are supporting COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska. As of April 26, the teams have collected 3,348 test samples in 17 health department districts across the state. In addition, 69 soldiers and airmen are supporting food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.”
Q: Is there any sort of projection as to how many people in the state will vote by mail in this year’s Primary Election?
A: The Secretary of State’s office is projecting that 82 percent of those who vote will do so by mail for this year’s Primary Election.
