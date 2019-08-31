The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Who is the Kilgore Library in York named for?
A: Dr. William Sherwood Kilgore bequeathed funds to build a new public library to be named in the honor of his parents, in the fall of 1982. His gift built the 14,000-square-foot Kilgore Memorial Library at 520 Nebraska Avenue. It opened in the spring of 1986.
Dr. Kilgore, a physical and surgeon, was born in York in 1904, the son of Joe Mark Kilgore and Gertrude May George Kilgore. He graduated from York High School in 1922. After his extensive education, he returned to York in 1937 to practice medicine.
Q: My daughter was visiting from out of town last week and she wanted to take her little daughter out for a walk with the stroller. So we went for a walk – but we were surprised how many places in York where there are no sections of sidewalk. Are sidewalks required on all properties?
A: The answer is no, as a proposed sidewalk ordinance (which would have required all properties to be fronted with sidewalks) failed to pass because of protests from residents. However, it should be noted that current city ordinances to require public sidewalks to be provided for each new residential construction project.
Q: There have been peacocks living on a rural property which I drive past all the time and they are just beautiful. Sometimes their feathers are extended, other times they aren’t. Why does a peacock extend its feathers?
A: Experts say these “colorful creatures boast impressively sized and patterned plumage that they fan out for display purposes. It isn’t an act of vanity – peacocks fan out their feathers as part of a courtship ritual. In addition to the magnificent visual display, when the peacock spreads his or her feathers, they create a sound, inaudible to humans, which may improve chances of mating.”
Q: Why was Labor Day created?
A: According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day honors the American worker – in fact, Labor Day 2019 is the 125th anniversary of Labor Day being celebrated as a national holiday.
The first governmental recognition came through municipal ordinances passed in 1885 and 1886. From these, a movement developed to secure state legislation.
According to the department of labor: “The first state bill was introduced into the New York legislature, but the first to become law was passed by Oregon on February 21, 1887. During 1887, four more states – Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment. By the end of the decade Connecticut, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania had followed suit. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.
“More than a century after the first Labor Day observance, there is still some doubt as to who first proposed the holiday for workers.
“Some records show that Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, was first in suggesting a day to honor those ‘who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold.’
“But Peter McGuire’s place in Labor Day history has not gone unchallenged. Many believe that Matthew Maguire, a machinist, not Peter McGuire, founded the holiday. Recent research seems to support the contention that Matthew Maguire, later the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, N.J., proposed the holiday in 1882 while serving as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York. What is clear is that the Central Labor Union adopted a Labor Day proposal and appointed a committee to plan a demonstration and picnic.
“The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on September 5, 1883.
“By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.
“The form that the observance and celebration of Labor Day should take was outlined in the first proposal of the holiday — a street parade to exhibit to the public ‘the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations’ of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families. This became the pattern for the celebrations of Labor Day. Speeches by prominent men and women were introduced later, as more emphasis was placed upon the economic and civic significance of the holiday. Still later, by a resolution of the American Federation of Labor convention of 1909, the Sunday preceding Labor Day was adopted as Labor Sunday and dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement.”