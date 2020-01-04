The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is the traffic light on the south side of the overpass (at the York interchange) controlled by traffic or is it on a timer?
A: That traffic light is regulated by a timer, as the traffic flow through there is nearly constant.
Q: Do county employees pay for any of their health insurance?
A: Yes. Those with individual policies contribute $50 a month. Those with family policies contribute amounts based on the policies they choose.
The requirement of $50 a month for individual policies just began. Before that, those with individual policies did not financially contribute toward their health insurance policies.
Q: Who is responsible for the costs associated with injuries sustained with a fall on a city sidewalk? If someone fell, let’s say, on a broken sidewalk along East Hill Park, and sustained injuries for which medical attention would be needed, who would be liable for that? And if someone fell, let’s say, on a broken sidewalk in front of a private property, and was hurt, who would be liable in in that situation?
A: “If a person falls and becomes injured due to a defective sidewalk along city property such as a city park then the city is responsible for the sidewalk and is potentially liable for the injuries,” explained Charley Campbell, York city attorney. “If the defective sidewalk is along private property, the city is still responsible for the condition of the sidewalk unless the city has given the property owner notice of its defective condition and has ordered it to be repaired. If the city has given the property owner notice, then this transfers responsibility to the property owner.
“The determination of liability ultimately depends on the facts,” Campbell said further. “The potential negligence of the injured party also has to be factored in to determine ultimate liability for the injury.”
Q: What are the poles that are going up along Highway 34?
A: We aren’t sure what poles the reader is referring to with this question. If the reader can call back or email back the Wonderline with the location, we can then contact with the Department of Transportation with more information.
Q: Are there any plans for the Walmart parking lot to be fixed? Have any officials even talked about its condition?
A: The Walmart parking lot is privately owned so that is entirely up to the company to decide if and when they want to do work on their parking lot. The Walmart parking lot is not a publicly owned parking lot and no tax dollars or public work force are used for its maintenance.
Q: Who is responsible for maintaining Highway 34, as far as snow removal and de-icing?
A: Highway 34 is the responsibility of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, as that is a state highway.
Q: It’s always sad when we have to take down the Christmas tree, isn’t it? We were taking down the Christmas tree, in my house, this week, and my daughter asked me why we put up Christmas trees and I really didn’t have an answer. Can you look up why we put up Christmas trees and where the tradition came from? And how long has this been going on?
A: Evergreen trees (the trees used for Christmas trees) are perpetually green, and been used as a symbol of eternal life since the ancient Egyptians and Hebrews. Scandinavians believed that the evergreen could scare away the devil, according to several sources. Decorating an evergreen tree in honor of Christmas became popular in the Middle Ages, especially in Germany. The decorations then consisted of candles and wafers, to symbolize Christ and the Host. Martin Luther is actually said to be the first person to put candles on a tree.
The tree became popular in Europe and America in the 18th century and the Victorians started decorating them with candies and cakes hung with ribbon. Woolworth Department Store began selling manufactured Christmas ornaments in 1880 and the custom became big very fast.
The first electronically lighted Christmas tree appeared in 1882.
And the tradition has been going on ever since.
Q: Sometime back, there was someone who asked the Wonderline about a project where people were collecting lids to make craft projects. Is that type of project still going on and is there still someone who is looking for old, donated lids they can use?
A: We weren’t able to find that previous Wonderline question/information. But if there is someone who collects container lids for some sort of project, they can contact the Wonderline and we will get their information out there.
Q: Who decides what is included in a person’s obituary that is published in the newspaper? Sometimes obituaries are really long and full of information. Sometimes obituaries are incredibly short and barely say anything about the person who died.
A: Obituaries are submitted to the newspaper by the mortuaries, who craft the wording of the obituaries with the family members of the deceased. The family members provide the information that they want included in the published obituary and the newspaper prints what is submitted.
Q: I’m worried about an intersection where I think stop signs should be put up. How could a person go about making that happen? Would that require a petition to be signed by people in that area? What is the proper way to go about it?
A: We’ve had people ask this question before. The best place to start is at city hall – talk to the public works director. If the request is warranted, then a traffic/speed study would be required and the results would then be presented to the city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.
