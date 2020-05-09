The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: As businesses start opening up again, more and more people will be asked to wear masks over their faces. Can you give everyone some “dos and don’ts” for wearing a protective mask? Like making sure it covers their nose and they are not constantly touching it with their hands and taking it off and on, etc.?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, provided the following guidelines when it comes to wearing masks.
Do:
• Make sure you can breathe through it.
• Wear it whenever you are going out in public.
• Make sure it covers your mouth AND nose.
• Wash it after using it.
• Know how to safely wear and take off a face covering — a good explanation can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/cloth-face-covering.pdf.
Don’t:
• Use a cloth face covering if under two years old, or you have trouble breathing.
• Use a cloth face covering as a substitute for social distancing (it is important to still keep a distance of at least six feet from others whenever possible).
Q: As the weather is getting nicer, I was beginning to wonder what the city’s (York’s) stance is going to be on garage sales as we are all still practicing social distancing. Is the city going to allow them or should we all just hold off until further notice?
A: Mayor Barry Redfern said, “I don’t think they are prohibited, as long as social distancing (six feet apart) and the 10-person limit are observed.”
Meanwhile, as a side note, the Henderson community has decided to postpone their community-wide garage sales to Aug. 8.
Q: What percentage of York students have not had contact with the school during the remote learning period? I had been told there were a number of students whose packets were not picked up or the parents haven’t responded to teachers or anything – in some of our surrounding schools and in York. I just wondered if it was a big problem in the York district.
A: “During this unprecedented time, York Public Schools have worked with many great parents and we appreciate their efforts. We have far more positive stories than negative,” says York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew.
Q: How many years have to go by before abandoned and uninhabitable properties can be disposed of by the city and the empty lots sold?
A: Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney, explained that “the city doesn’t have authority to sell abandoned houses, unless they are first determined to be nuisances. Typically abandoned property is sold by the county for nonpayment of real estate taxes after three years. Often the right to sell property for delinquent taxes is purchased by private investors as well.”
Q: How many free meals are York Public Schools preparing for students each day and who pays for that?
A: York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “YPS has been offering free meals since March 23. We are averaging approximately 475 meals a day at five pick-up locations. Our food service staff has done a fantastic job. Federal funds through the National School Lunch Program are utilized to pay for the meals.”
Q: It’s been more than a couple of weeks that the glass was installed at the counters for the clerk, treasurer and assessor offices – so why haven’t they opened up to the public? They installed the glass but then they just locked them all up anyway. I understand they are worried about the virus but I think they would be protected with that already installed.
A: Randy Obermier, chairman of the board of county commissioners in York County, explained: “Windows were installed on the main floor offices of the assessor, clerk and treasurer. We also had windows installed in the upstairs offices of County and District Court. In county government, the Board of Commissioners has control over the building but not individual offices. The official elected by the public has the ultimate say in operation of their office. We did discuss at our meeting this week that waiting until after the election was a good idea and we wanted to visit with the elected officials about some procedures to open the offices up. We need to remember the health directive that is in place and the amount of people we can have in our hallways at one time. We are asking the public for a little more patience as we work at getting back to in person transactions. All decisions that have been made are for the safety of the public and the employees that work for the public. You can always call your elected official with any questions on current operations.”
Q: Do you have the Zoom link for the next county commissioners’ meeting?
A: It is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83907062279.
Q: Should we wear masks if we go to the polls to vote in person next week?
A: It is being recommended by health officials that masks be worn at the physical voting locations on Tuesday.
Q: What is the status with camping at state park areas?
A: It was announced this week by the governor’s office that “Nebraskans may begin enjoying recreational vehicle camping by reservation only at select state park areas starting May 20. Park areas will be selected based on where social distancing and group-size recommendations can be maintained for public health. State designated beach and swimming areas will be closed until further notice, in part due to recent incidents at multiple state park venues. All other current closures to facilities will be extended through May 31.”
“We sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus and the rippling effects of trying to contain it, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of people who are passionate about camping,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said during a press conference this week. “Our park grounds remain open for day-use activities, such as fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.