The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why did they mow the ‘”No Mow Zone” area out by the interchange? Isn’t the whole point not to mow it?
A: We assume this is in reference to the wild flowers and prairie grasses which were planted in the medians on South Lincoln Avenue.
We asked Cheree Folts, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of York. She asked Todd Faller to provide the information due to this is his area of expertise and he has been involved in this project since the beginning.
“South Lincoln Avenue medians were planted with granting matching funds to provide York with beautification of native grasses and wildflowers. To establish these prairie areas, it takes 2-3 years. Mowing, shredding, or controlled fires are required in the spring and fall to eliminate the dead and unwanted weeds while allowing prairie plants to grow more vigorously. The safest way to accomplish this is by mowing due to the location. Mowing in the fall also helps reduce snow drifting. Other locations in the area that have well established native prairie landscapes are the York Ballpark Complex, Highway 34 between York and Bradshaw and along the bypass.”
Q: Since we retired, we have a question about funeral expenses. If you pre-plan does that lock in the cost? Or what is the purpose other than making selections? Will the cost be based on the cost at the time of death?
A: All mortuaries have pre-planning available to help individuals take care of their final wishes, by providing guidance, educated experience and information. And they offer financial information as well – we feel it would be best for the reader to visit with their local mortuary to see what they offer for pre-planning and visit with them about their financial policies/plans.
Q: What do I do with all the squash in my garden? Seriously, I have a lot and don’t know what more I can do with it. I’ve baked it with brown sugar and marshmallows, I’ve made pie out of it, I’ve cubed it and baked it with parmesan cheese. Any more ideas?
A: One cool idea is bake your squash until it’s soft, then after it cools half your butternut or acorn squash, dig out some of the flesh (about half of it). Take that scooped out squash and mix it with chicken-flavored stuffing mix (yes, right out of the box). Mix it together with the squash and the boxed seasonings and the butter (according to the box directions) . . . . then spoon it back into your squash shells. Bake it – it makes great stuffed squash.
You could also make stuffing with cooked wild and brown rice, poultry seasoning and butter . . . and do the same thing, for a twist and a different texture. It’s really good.
And more idea – sauté cubed squash with onions, mix it with cubed chicken and chopped/cooked bacon. Pour in a baking dish. Top with cream of chicken soup. Then get refrigerated biscuits – pop those out, place on top of the squash/chicken/bacon/soup mixture and bake until the mixture is hot and bubbly and the biscuits are baked.
Or make a roasted squash soup. Bake your squash until it’s soft – then scoop out the insides and blend with heavy cream, some chicken stock and seasonings to make a really smooth soup. Just heat it up, add some parmesan and crumbled bacon on top and there you go.
Q: Why did my grandma put eggshells in her coffee grounds?
A: Adding eggshells to coffee grounds is said to take away some of the bitter taste that coffee can have. The eggshells were cleaned and allowed to dry – and then added to the coffee grounds when making coffee. It was a practice dating back to the early 1900s – some people still do it to this day. It adds a richness to the coffee and makes regular every day coffee taste like it was specially brewed.
Q: When are the deep cracks in the Wal-Mart parking lot going to be fixed?
A: Because this is not public property, we don’t have access that information. That would be up to the company to determine if and when work will be done on that parking lot.
Q: Is it true that the speed limit in York County was once only 20 mph, many years ago?
A: We looked through local history books and found this passage in the York County book entitled “Yesterday and Today:”
It read:
“The dirt roads, although narrow, were much appreciated in the early 1900s when the automobile was just starting to come into use. In 1904, a new automobile law was in effect stating that one could not drive faster than 20 mph and must stop when meeting a team of horses and let them go by.” However, there was no danger of losing one’s driver’s license as there were none.
Q: Are there any towns in Nebraska that have banned people from owning Rottweilers?
A: We have found several places that have restrictions on this breed of dog.
There are restrictions in Albion, Bridgeport, Hebron, Loup City, Osceola and Arlington.
Q: Recently I read the Wonderline question about why lilacs are blooming again, in the fall. I ran across this information and thought I’d share:
A: Maybe that blooming lilac a reader saw was a Bloomerang Lilac.
According to Better Homes and Gardens, Bloomerang Lilacs are reblooming lilacs – meaning just what it says, that they bloom in the spring and again in the fall.
This type of lilac, the article says, thrives in cooler regions of the United States and while it is not as large as regular lilacs, it does provide more blooms in a year due to frequency.
Q: I have noticed all summer the beautiful flowers planted on top of the underpass. Who is responsible for planting and caring for them?
A: YNT staff also noticed those flowers and have been wondering also. We haven’t been able to pinpoint who was behind the pretty flower display . . . if someone knows, they can give us a call.
Q: What does it mean to be bipolar?
A: Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking and behavior, according to numerous sources. People who have bipolar disorder can have periods in which they feel overly happy and energized and other periods of feeling very sad, hopeless and sluggish.
It is a disorder caused by structural and functional changes in the brain or changes in genes.
Patients may feel normal, without any symptoms, in between episodes of mania and depression.
