Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CLAY, THAYER AND NUCKOLLS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&