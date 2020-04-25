The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Am I mistaken or was the password to (last week’s) city council meeting not printed in the April 19 article?
A: Only the link to the meeting, via zoom, was in the story, as only the link was needed to access the meeting online. Interested persons only had to go to the link and access was immediate – no password was needed.
If someone ran into an issue, the newspaper can certainly get the password and publish that in the future . . . we just didn’t realize it was necessary and apologize for that oversight.
Q: Since the city laid off part-time employees for the Parks and Rec Department without pay, what happens to that money that has already been budgeted for their pay? Does the Parks and Rec Department get to use that money for buying something else – for example, for the outdoor pool?
A: Mayor Barry Redfern explained that “the money for part-time employees was budgeted based on normal operations. With these facilities currently closed, there is also not the budgeted revenue coming in either. We can expect that sales tax revenue in the short term will also be adversely affected. So simply said, the money that was budgeted will not be there to do other things.”
Q: About a month or so ago, I think you guys ran a thing about the 1918 pandemic in the Wonderline and I was hoping maybe you could run that again. I was going to share it with my sister, but now I can’t find it. I think others might be interested also, if they hadn’t seen it earlier.
A: A: The 1918 Spanish flu outbreak was Nebraska’s last major epidemic.
The following information was provided by the Nebraska Historical Society:
“Commonly called flu, this scourge hit the U.S. early in 1918. It had greatly intensified by September and was at its worst during the fall months, throwing a damper on most social gatherings. Even World War I victory celebrations on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, were limited in many towns as the war against the disease continued.
“Symptoms of the disease included high fever, cough, dizziness and profuse perspiration. Frequently bronchial pneumonia developed, with death following in a high percentage of cases. It was called “the Spanish Lady” by a Russian newspaper because the worldwide epidemic was thought to have started in San Sebastian, Spain. In Omaha alone there were 974 deaths between October 5 and December 31 of 1918.
“Life in Nebraska was severely disrupted during the height of the flu epidemic. As the disease spread, doctors and nurses were in short supply. By October the Nebraska State Board of Health had issued an order closing public meetings, schools, churches, theaters, and all types of entertainment. Mail carriers continued on their rounds, but wore white face masks for protection.
“There was almost nothing of a holiday season during the closing days of 1918. No Christmas events or entertainments were held, and Nebraska merchants sustained severe losses from the slump in trade during the last six weeks of the year.
“Quarantine rules were issued for affected homes. All residents of a house who had been in contact with a diseased person had to remain in the house until the quarantine was lifted. Only a doctor or nurse was permitted to enter or leave the house while the quarantine was in effect. Necessary supplies could be brought to the house and left outside the door. Soiled clothes could be sent to the laundry if placed in a package covered with paper.
“The epidemic appeared to be quieting under the strict statewide quarantine. Omaha authorities raised the lid to permit their citizens to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. By mid-January 1919, although national news stories indicated the epidemic still was claiming thousands of victims, in Nebraska the worst was over.”
We found a dissertation written by Kirstin Watkins, University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the topic. She wrote: “The purpose of this historical case study was to understand and describe rural community experiences during the 1918 influenza pandemic in Nebraska. Examining the rural experience in Nebraska during the 1918 influenza pandemic provided a new level of insight into the differences and similarities between the urban and rural experience. As related by a detailed study of Omaha during the 1918 pandemic, the community was devastated by disease. Despite public ordinances and health department warnings, streetcars ran at capacity, parades were held to raise money for war bonds, and the annual AK-SAR-BEN Coronation took place. Cases of flu were too numerous to count as physicians and nurses were overwhelmed.
The experience of rural communities in October through December of 1918 was rich, humorous, and tragic. Some communities, like Wayne and Red Cloud, had less disease. It is clear that rural location did not provide protection from the virus. Lack of access to basic services like supportive health care may have led to more deaths in counties lacking infrastructure such as hospitals, as was the case in both Cherry and Scottsbluff counties. Geographic isolation did not keep the virus away, nor would being in a crowd guarantee illness. Often multiple families died together and loss was all around. Public grief was palpable. Physicians and nurses were exhausted and over worked, at times breaking down at the tragedy they saw. Amidst all the horror there was some humor, as Santa got arrested for breaking the quarantine and well-meaning children raised the money to pay his fine.”
The title of the dissertation was “It Came Across the Plains: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic in Rural Nebraska.”
The dissertation included that “Rural Nebraska had high morbidity. The Red Cloud Chief reported that ‘everyone in and around Inavale has, or has had, the flu,’ in one of its newspapers.”
Watkins found that “in the most remote areas, the death toll appears much higher but no health records exist. The mortality toll in sparsely populated areas was personal for an entire county or region; in most cases all community members were known to one another and often played a significant role in each other’s lives.
“Reports from the state physicians meeting on Dec. 17, 1918, gave a consensus of 2,807 deaths in Nebraska in 1918 due to the illness. The number of cases as reported in the February 1919 edition of The Nebraska State Medical Journal was estimated at anywhere between 25,000 and 30,000 throughout the state, which is understood to be a gross under-estimate. Lacking comprehensive sources of disease reporting for the period, historians have been reluctant to estate a morbidity rate.”
As an example, she explains that “early reports in November, 1918, stated that Lincoln experienced 142 total deaths in October. The final count in Lincoln for that month was 410. Many of the 410 who died in October, 1918 in Lincoln are buried at Wyuka Cemetery. Only numbers and small stones mark some of the graves, as gravestone makers could not create larger monuments quickly enough to keep up with the deaths. Some families could only afford one gravestone, even if multiple family members passed away. Clusters of family deaths from the 1918 pandemic are present in cemeteries large and small throughout the state.”
And she found further that “final state death reporting varied from 2,800 to 7,500 persons. Nebraska’s disease reporting was considered so inaccurate by federal officials that the numbers would not be included in the total infection rate and mortality reported for the United States.”
Q: There was a song that went “One day at a time, sweet Jesus. . .” I don’t remember the rest. Could you find the lyrics and publish them?
A: The song, performed by The Jordanaires and written by Willie Nelson, has the following lyrics:
“I’m only human,
Help me believe in what I could be
And all that I am.
Show me the stairway, I have to climb.
Lord for my sake, teach me to take
One day at a time.
One day at a time sweet Jesus
That’s all I’m asking from you.
Just give me the strength
To do every day what I have to do.
Yesterday’s gone sweet Jesus
And tomorrow may never be mine.
Lord help me today, show me the way
One day at a time.
Do you remember, when you walked among men?
Well Jesus you know if you’re looking below
It’s worse now, than then.
Cheating and stealing, violence and crime
So for my sake, teach me to take
One day at a time.
One day at a time sweet Jesus
That’s all I’m asking from you.
Just give me the strength
To do every day what I have to do.
Yesterday’s gone sweet Jesus
And tomorrow may never be mine.
Lord help me today, show me the way
One day at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.