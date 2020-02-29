The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I went to the courthouse this week to pay my car taxes. I must have driven around for 10 minutes to find a place to park. No spaces were available in the front or either side of the courthouse. Are downtown employees encouraged to use the parking lots so patrons can use the parking spaces?
A: The parking spaces around the courthouse can often be found filled on certain days because of court service days. For example, every other Monday District Court service days take place with many court hearings of all types being held. Every Wednesday is a court service day for York County Court. Status hearings are held on specific Tuesdays. Many people visit the courthouse on these days for those purposes – just as examples. So it gets really congested around the square.
Yes, downtown employees and county employees are encouraged to use the public parking lots in the area and many do. Most days, before 8 a.m., many people can be seen walking to their places of employment from those parking lots – rain or shine, cold or hot.
So it’s hard to say what could open up more spaces around the courthouse because there is simply a lot of activity on week days in that area of town.
Q: Do you have any information on the new apartments that are being built on the south side of Nobes Road as far as when they are expected to be finished and how to get an application to rent an apartment?
A: We reached out to a number of sources and haven’t gotten any definitive information yet. It would be assumed that as soon as the apartment buildings are ready, the owners will advertise the fact so people can begin renting them.
Q: I was driving south between Interstate 80 and Highway 6 in Seward County and saw new buildings being constructed on the east side of the road (on my way to Cordova). Will that be a hog confinement or for poultry?
A: We aren’t sure exactly where the reader was, but we did look up information regarding poultry facilities in Seward County that have been approved in recent months. Eight such operations have been approved in Seward County – two by Goehner and others by Utica, Staplehurst and Beaver Crossing.
Q: Will there be a shred truck in York in the near future, in which the public can bring in their papers to be shredded?
A: We aren’t aware of any pending dates for that service to come to York – but if there are plans for such an event, the organizers can sure contact the York News-Times and we can advertise it.
Q: Are the bags taken to Wal-Mart for recycling really recycled?
A: The company says that as long as the bags are plastic, those are all sent to a recycling facility to be recycled back into the system as new Wal-Mart plastic bags.
Q: When someone resigns from an elected position, such as from a city council or a school board, how is that position then filled as far as who makes the decision?
A: In those cases (involving a school board or a city council), the board itself votes to determine who will be the person to fulfill a vacated term.
Q: Is it true that the speed limit used to only be 35 mph?
A: A reader contacted us with firsthand knowledge about the days when the speed limit was only 35 mph.
She said she remembered it and yes, the speed limit was that low.
She explained that it was during World War II, “and you couldn’t have any new tires” because of the war effort. Everyone ran with inner-tubes inside their tires, and with packets inside the cars that held patch materials if you hit a nail or something. She said the inner-tubes would have to be fixed right there on the road, “so no one drove very fast” for fear of tire damage. “There were also gas rations then, so people didn’t go that far or that fast. I remember it -- I remember I had to get my tonsils out and I remember the drive from Gresham to Stromsburg” with that low speed limit.
Q: Does the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad play property taxes on the rail line through York County? If so, how does the assessor determine the value?
A: York County Assessor Ann Charlton has explained that, “The railroad pays a lot of taxes in York County. They pay by the mile of track and how many cars go through the county. There is track from the east to west and track from York to Benedict. If there is double track, that adds to the miles in the county. This is a central assessed property done by the state and value is determined by the state. The value is then sent to the county and is included in the certified value received by the tax entities that have track in their area. If there is no track in their tax district they get no value and therefore no tax dollars. Track is counted as real property and rail cars are personal property.”
Q: Back in the pioneer days, so many people were said to have died from diphtheria. Today, we don’t have that issue thanks to vaccinations. My question is what exactly is diphtheria?
A: Diphtheria is a bacterial infection.
Signs and symptoms vary from mild to severe, usually starting with a sore throat and fever. And there are breathing issues with severe coughing. The neck may also swell in part due to enlarged lymph nodes.
Diphtheria is a contagious disease, passed by direct contact and/or through the air.
The breathing and subsequent swallowing issues with diphtheria are often what contributed to the deaths of those who succumbed to it, back in the pioneer days.
