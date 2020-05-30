The following questions were recently asked on the Wonderline:
Q: When does the city step in regarding trash piling up, overtaking a property and not being properly disposed of by the owner?
A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “the police department steps in as soon as we are made aware of the problem. Generally, these calls are handled when we receive a citizen complaint, but can be handled proactively as well. In recent months, due to COVID-19 measures, there has been much less enforcement on these types of calls. This is due to drastically changed priorities and limited peripheral support and resources for all involved, including access to the landfill and courts. Another point about these types of calls that citizens are not often aware of is the timeline involved; there can be months between first contact and completed action. Here’s an overview of how a typical property complaint process runs:
1. The PD receives the first complaint and makes contact, generally offering two weeks to remedy the issue – (case history tells us this is often seen as an acceptable time frame).
2. If the issue is not resolved, a summons/citation for court is issued – requiring a court appearance at least two weeks out (this is typical court scheduling).
3. At court, the judge has the ultimate authority (as he/she should) to mandate proper remedies and timelines (experience illustrates that a judge will usually offer two weeks for the issue to be resolved).
4. If the issue is not resolved at the end of this process (generally a minimum of 6 weeks), another summons/citation is issued – requiring another two week wait for another court date.
5. It is at this point (usually at least eight weeks into the process) that the city can explore other options; including clean up and/or removal at the owner’s expense, etc., but this is not typical and is never the goal. This places city authority in the position of defining subjective terms such as what is “junk” vs. “recyclables”, etc. The police department’s goal is reasonable compliance through reasonable enforcement.
“This type of extended timeline, combined with the fact that the police department’s goal is compliance with as little enforcement as necessary, is our reasoning for the proactive mailing of letters and attempts to work with citizens as reasonably as possible throughout these processes.”
Q: At what point does the city step in regarding a property owner not taking care of their lawn? What actions are taken?
A: “Again, the police department steps in when we are made aware of the issue,” Police Chief Tjaden said. “Tall grass/weed complaints generally do not take as long as other property complaints: what will eventually happen is that contact will be made, a summons will be issued, and at some point the city will be tasked with mowing the property at the owner’s expense. This timeline is much like that of any law enforcement project; based upon the totality of the circumstances (number of repeated violations, previous timelines, owner’s plan of action, etc.). City ordinance dictates that grass/weeds cannot be taller than 12 inches.”
Q: Is it legal to park vehicles and trailers in your front yard?
A: “Yards are private property; vehicles and trailers can be legally parked on lawns or other portions of a private lot as long as they are not parked on areas of city right of way,” Chief Tjaden responded.
Q: How many dogs can a resident have per household? What happens when a residence has more than the allowed amount? What happens if dogs are not registered?
A: City ordinance dictates that no more than two dogs can be “owned, kept, harbored, or maintained” on a single property inside the city limits unless that property is utilized as an animal shelter or rescue operation, or is located within an industrial zone, and a special use permit has been obtained. If dogs are not registered, the owner can be cited and fined,” explains Police Chief Tjaden.
Q: If someone wants to have an event, on their own private rural property, in June, involving a crowd, how do they determine the allowable capacity? If someone has a building they want to use, of their own, but it doesn’t have a rated capacity, how is the allowable attendance number determined in June?
A: We asked this question of Governor Pete Ricketts this past week, and his answer was that if there is no current rated capacity – then the total allowable number is 25 in the month of June.
Q: When will the DMV offices open back up in the courthouses?
A: As soon as a county notifies the department of motor vehicles that their courthouse is open and operating, the DMV will reopen their office there. It was also noted that if driving tests are administered, both the DMV staff member and the customer must wear masks.
It was also announced that for those who are 72 years old and older, if their license is to expire this year – that license will be extended one year, as a safeguard for that age group. Normally, Nebraskans age 72 or older must appear in-person to renew a license. However, the coronavirus has made it advisable to practice social distancing to encourage health and safety. As a result of the governor’s executive order, Class O and motorcycle licenses set to expire from March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 — for Nebraskans 72 or older — will be extended for one year from the date of expiration printed on the license.
